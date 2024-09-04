Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Has Found Love (and We Don't Mean a Tennis "Love") “Behind every great man is a great woman.” That’s clearly the case for tennis star Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 4 2024, 6:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@moorrgs

In 2024, one of the biggest stars in tennis is Taylor Fritz, a semi-finalist in the 2024 U.S. Open. But he’s been almost superseded in fame by his girlfriend, who travels alongside him to support him during games and tournaments. From the get-go, Taylor knew any relationship he had wouldn’t be a conventional one because his first relationship was with tennis.

He comes from a family of tennis players — both his parents and his uncle played professional tennis, while his aunt was a world-renowned competitive swimmer. And before Taylor met his current girlfriend, he was actually married to Raquel Pedraza, with whom he had a son, Jordan. But who is Taylor Fritz dating now?

Who is Taylor Fritz dating? Meet Morgan Riddle.

Sometimes called the “most famous woman in men’s tennis,” Morgan Riddle has made a career out of dating Taylor. The two first met in Los Angeles in 2020 on Raya, a dating app reserved for the rich and famous. In a New York Times profile about Morgan, they wrote she “did not try particularly hard with Mr. Fritz.”

She was able to get on Raya through friendships she made with the Hype House when she moved close to them after growing up in Minnesota and graduating from Wagner College with a major in English. This led her to a media career as a director for Gamers Outreach and an influencer campaign manager before becoming an influencer herself.

But when Taylor and Morgan grew closer and started looking at a relationship together, he explained that his lifestyle as a tennis player was very nomadic and different from the standard. “I was like: ‘Look, this is not how it’s going to be. I don’t have this free time. I’m going to be traveling, like, every single week,’” he told her in their New York hotel room. “But I also said, ‘You know, it’s not a bad deal — you can travel all over the world if you’re up for it.’”

This moved their relationship along quickly. She was game to travel with him, so they moved in together after just a few weeks of dating. As they traveled the world together, Morgan was often seen in the stands supporting Taylor. She’s even co-opted the derogatory term "WAG," an acronym for athletes’ “wives and girlfriends,” saying she doesn’t mind it.

In many ways, Morgan has made a career out of dating Taylor, so much so that some people now recognize her before they recognize him. She was seen shortly in Break Point, which followed various tennis players during the Grand Slam tournaments. And in early 2022, Taylor made a GRWM video for a tennis match outfit, which went viral.

In 2024, she was asked for the second time to host “Wimbledon Threads,” a fashion segment about the tennis tournament. “I just assumed that because she’s, like, really hot and got loads of followers and is Taylor’s girlfriend, she’s basically coasting,” said Grace Barber, the producer of the project. Instead, she found Morgan to be “hard-working, funny, and self-aware” with a “really clear directive, creatively, of where she wants to go.”

