Fans Spot AI in Taylor Swift's "Orange Doors" Campaign By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 8 2025, 9:19 a.m. ET

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has long been vocal about artists’ rights to own their work, and she’s also been a frequent target of AI content that takes advantage of her name or likeness. So when Swifties noticed AI being used in her “Orange Door” campaign promoting her “The Life of a Showgirl" album, which was released on Oct. 3, 2025, they were stunned. Apparently, some of the videos circulating as part of the campaign show clear evidence of AI usage.

While some fans are fine with it, considering AI is now a common tool used across many industries, others are demanding answers from the singer herself. After all, using AI for video creation or photo editing, in most cases, is taking jobs away from real people or reducing their workload. If you’re looking to get caught up on the Taylor Swift AI controversy that’s got the internet scrambling, we’ve got all the deets.

Let's break down the Taylor Swift “orange door” campaign AI controversy.

Shortly after releasing her “The Life of a Showgirl” album in early October 2025, Taylor Swift also launched an “Orange Doors” campaign, which apparently incorporates QR codes in 12 cities (Barcelona, Berlin, Chicago, Beverly Grove, Melbourne, London, Nashville, New York, Paris, Milan, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas).

Instagram user @thebemusedstudio shared the clues as they were revealed in real time, though the city names were initially scrambled. Ironically, they used ChatGPT to unscramble them, giving us the list above.

In one video accompanying the “Orange Doors” campaign (in London), the camera slowly pans over some greenish jackets, including one lined with a white feathery boa along the top, seemingly in a dressing room. As the camera focuses on the label inside the jacket, which is an orange “T,” the metal part of the hanger disappears into thin air. While this could have been done intentionally by a video graphics editor, many are crediting AI for it.

But this wouldn’t be the first time AI made a mistake in a video as it’s happened in many photos and videos before. Like that one image of a woman, shared by Bored Panda, meant to show her holding an umbrella, but instead has the umbrella going right through her head, with the handle dangling under her chin.

So, was the disappearing hanger an AI mistake or an intentional effect? We don’t know for sure. But another instance in a separate video suggests it might have been a simple editing mistake, missed by the person tasked with post-production.

This is AI, watch the hanger randomly disappear



Taylor swift a billionaire, is using AI for promotion. https://t.co/OyzamoLdtQ pic.twitter.com/f4rp7fWBCT — Happi (@HappiiFunTime) October 4, 2025

Here are some other AI discrepancies people spotted in Taylor Swift’s "Orange Doors" campaign videos.

Aside from the hanger video, which is apparently for London, fans are also sharing videos from the other cities, many of which also show AI fails. In another video, featuring a bronze-looking carousel, the horse’s face disappears as the carousel spins and seemingly grows a head on its backside, almost like a two-headed horse.

They did well trying to hide it but they obviously missed this and other small inconsistencies like the carasol horse on the left, when its head leaves the frame another head on the other side of it appears facing the other direction. 2 headed horse??? pic.twitter.com/WGGIE1FG5m — Happi (@HappiiFunTime) October 4, 2025

In a separate video, apparently for Chicago, a cat lying on a bed has its face completely missing. There’s just fur in its place! And in another clip, a bartender setting out a drink appears to have his finger pass right through a napkin.