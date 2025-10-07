Finneas Breaks the Internet With Reaction to Controversial Taylor Swift TikTok Finneas unleashed the wrath of Taylor Swift's army of fans after a screenshot of him liking a video on TikTok went viral. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 7 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve spent any time in the chaotic corners of TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), you might’ve stumbled into a mess involving Finneas, Taylor Swift, and one seriously confusing viral video. The whole thing? A wild mix of stan culture, cancel discourse, and a reaction that somehow managed to offend everyone and no one at once.

If you aren’t caught up on the drama, Finneas liked a video criticizing Taylor Swift, and the reaction from her fans has been brutal. What was this video about? What are her fans saying? Furthermore, is anyone taking his side? Keep reading for all the details.

The negative reaction from Taylor Swift fans started when Finneas liked a video criticizing her.

It all began when someone on TikTok posted a video criticizing Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” In a caption on the video, the user said the album felt “spiritually Israeli.”

If that phrase made you stop and go, “Wait, what?” — you’re not alone. The comment seemed to equate the album’s tone or aesthetic with a geopolitical identity, which is ... a lot. The internet didn’t really get to pause and unpack that, because Finneas apparently liked the post. Yep. That’s it. He just pressed that heart button on TikTok while scrolling.

Finneas — yes, Billie Eilish’s brother and her longtime producer — didn’t comment, repost, or elaborate. A screenshot of him liking the video was all it took to start a social media firestorm. Swifties went into full detective mode, and before you could even ask what “spiritually Israeli” was supposed to mean, his name was trending alongside Taylor’s.

FINNEAS liked a TikTok about Taylor Swift's “The Life Of A Showgirl” being "spiritually Israeli".



Fans are confused why Billie Eilish's brother is using a genocide as a metaphor for the album, despite his performative activism for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/EoNep8BKe5 — Pop Base Updates (@PopBaseUpdates) October 4, 2025

Some fans were furious. Others were just confused. And a few folks on Reddit tried to explain the joke ... but even that spiraled into its own argument. One person wrote, “Maybe I'm the friend who's too woke, but while it's an awful album, I don't think we should be throwing around comparisons between something so trivial and a government that's currently committing genocide.” That comment alone got dozens of upvotes — and just as many replies disagreeing with it.

Finneas’s past support for Palestine added fuel to the fire.

Here's where things get even murkier. According to The Express Tribune, Finneas publicly supported the Palestinian cause on social media in the past.

the swifties rlly didn’t like it when i pointed out finneas has almost as many grammys as taylor LOL pic.twitter.com/GpY39vqPbc — mandie🍒 (@ma_nd_ie) October 5, 2025

Some fans pointed out that liking a post doesn’t always mean endorsing it completely. Maybe he just thought it was weirdly funny. Maybe he didn’t fully read it. Or maybe he liked it and regretted it the second he saw the backlash.

Still, the backlash was swift (pun very much intended). Comments flooded X and TikTok accusing Finneas of being insensitive, disrespectful, or just plain messy. And look — we’ve all hit “like” on something dumb before. When you're a public figure, especially one connected to another megastar like Billie Eilish, even a digital slip can turn into a scandal.

Taylor Swift’s fans weren’t exactly thrilled — and they’re not always forgiving.

You don’t mess with Swifties. That's just Internet 101. Taylor’s 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” might’ve gotten mixed reviews from critics, but her fanbase? They ride hard. Even when they disagree with her, they’ll defend her from outsiders. Think of it like a family dynamic: We can say she flopped, but you? Absolutely not.

ya’ll coming for finneas when he has been constantly vocal about the ongoing genocide while little miss americana swift hasn’t said a single thing is embarrassing — N ⁴⁴ (@lunelibre) October 5, 2025

So, Finneas’s reaction — silent as it was — didn’t go unnoticed. One person tweeted, “What does ‘spiritually Israeli’ even mean?” while another asked, “Why would Finneas involve himself in that discourse at all?”

As of now, Finneas hasn’t commented. Maybe he’s hoping it’ll blow over. Maybe he’s regretting opening TikTok that day. Either way, the reaction speaks volumes, and it’s clear that even a minor interaction can spark major drama when it involves Taylor Swift.