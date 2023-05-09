Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: TikTok/@byjessicag, thatnostalgicgirl, blushliz Swifties Have Started Making and Trading Friendship Bracelets at the Eras Tour Taylor Swift fans were inspired by a lyric from her "Midnights" album to make and trade friendship bracelets at her Eras Tour! By Anna Garrison May 9 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

When tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became available, one popular joke around social media was that knowing how to sew or DIY a good 'fit was required for being a "Swiftie." Although Swifties have been the subject of more than one controversy due to their passion for Taylor Swift, they have always been some of the world's most creative fans.

For the Eras Tour, some Swifties took inspiration from a lyric in Taylor's song "You're On Your Own Kid" and started making friendship bracelets to wear or trade at her shows. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to make your bracelets and how people are trading theirs!

Taylor Swift fans are making and trading friendship bracelets at her shows.

Before the Eras Tour even began, fans decided to make and trade friendship bracelets with one another based on a lyric from Taylor's song from the "Midnights" album, "You're On Your Own Kid." The lyric is, "Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it."

Immediately, fans flocked to TikTok to try and connect with other Swifties or swap tips for creating friendship bracelets. The idea spread like wildfire over social media apps like Instagram and Twitter. Some fans suggested writing song titles on the bracelets, while others preferred to include a lyric or just the name of an album instead.

User @jessicalynnslocum also posted a PSA on March 29, 2023, where she reminded her peers that Swifties "come in all shapes and sizes" and to create bracelets that either could be tied to the wearer's desired length, stretch, or make a wide variety of sizes so that adults and children attending the shows could find a bracelet their size.

Many users have been providing fellow Swifties with free tutorials on creating a simple stretch friendship bracelet like user @alifay. In the video, Ali explains that she uses beads from Amazon, beading cement, a beading needle, some clippers, stretch magic string, and a Bead Smith container for holding the beads and laying out designs!