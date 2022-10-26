Taylor Swift's Song "You're on Your Own Kid" Is a Compilation of Past Lessons
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift takes pride in her lyrics and relatability in her songs. One of her recent tracks, "You're On Your Own Kid" from her tenth album "Midnights," has fans curious about its meaning. Many of the songs on her "Midnights" album are reflective of different times in Taylor's life, so naturally, fans have been trying to dissect each song individually to try and dig up when (or who!) they are about.
What is the meaning of "You're On Your Own Kid" by Taylor Swift? As it turns out, Swiftie TikTok might have the answer.
What is the meaning of Taylor Swift's "You're On Your Own Kid"?
One user on TikTok, @cowboylikealexx, explains a theory that suggests "You're On Your Own Kid" is representative of Taylor's journey through the years and not just one day or "era" in particular. To complete this theory, Alex points to the individual lyrics and which "era" or album they could represent.
The lyrics that involve this theory are primarily from the bridge of the song. Alex says, "From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes" represents Taylor's debut album to her "Fearless" era, while "I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this" is representative of Taylor's "Speak Now" and "Red" eras. "I hosted parties and starved my body" is a nod to Taylor's "1989" era, where she threw infamous Fourth of July parties at her Rhode Island mansion.
Then, the lyrics "The jokes weren't funny, I took the money" reflect the "Reputation" era while "I looked around in a blood-soaked gown / And I saw something they can't take away" is for "Lover." Finally, the lyrics "'Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned" are supposed to indicate "Folklore" and "Evermore."
Fans felt that the theory "You're On Your Own Kid" is representative of all Taylor's albums was cemented further by the fact that Taylor herself liked the TikTok shortly after it was posted.
One user commented on TikTok and suggested that the lyric in the song "everything you lose is a step you take" could also reference Taylor's infamous re-recordings. As many know, Taylor began re-recording her music to fully own her master copies after her record label, Big Machine Records, was sold to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, removing her ability to legally perform her works.
Another user commented, "No 'cause I thought it was an overview of her career where in the end she flips the perspective, saying WE are on our own now, like saying goodbye." Hopefully, Taylor isn't alluding to the end of her career, but the beginning of a whole new chapter in her current one.
"Midnights" is currently available wherever music is sold or streamed.