Lana Del Rey Can Be Heard (Somewhere) on Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach”
Even if you’ve listened to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” 10 times already, the meaning of the fourth track, “Snow on the Beach,” might be eluding you.
And for that matter, Lana Del Rey’s vocals on the track might be eluding you, too. We know that Lana wrote the song with Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff, and we know that Lana is billed as a featured artist. But if you’re like us, you’re hard-pressed to hear her involvement.
The meaning of “Snow on the Beach” is the feeling of falling in love with someone at the same time.
“‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey, is Track 4 on ‘Midnights,’ and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning. I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” Taylor said in an Instagram video posted to her account on Oct. 11.
"The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you — sort of in this sorta cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment. And you’re kind of looking around, going, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
And then Taylor lavished praise on her collaborator on the track: “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life. Absolutely love her. And I really hope you love this song as much as I do.”
Fans say they can’t hear Lana Del Rey singing on the track.
Twitter’s love for Lana notwithstanding, some fans of the “Summertime Sadness” singer are trying in vain to hear her parts on “Snow on the Beach.”
One Twitter user, for example, posted a photo of a crying girl wearing earbuds, adding the caption, “Me when ‘Snow on the Beach’ finishes and I didn’t hear Lana Del Rey’s voice once.”
And the memes didn’t end there:
Vulture’s Wolfgang Ruth reported that Lana has fewer than 20 words on “Snow on the Beach.”
“Throughout the track, Miss Lana barely gets a full sentence in,” Wolfgang observes. “Her feature is audibly pretty buried, only rising to sing the tiny chorus phrases ‘Snow on the beach,’ ‘It’s coming down,’ and ‘Are we falling?’ as well as the words ‘Aha’ and … ‘Janet.’”
Wolfgang has a theory, too: “The track … also includes a sleigh bell-type ringing, and cheugy lyrics, like: ‘It’s like snow at the beach / weird but f—kin’ beautiful.’ Maybe Lana originally gave more for us to hear, but pulled them after realizing she was just singing on a Christmas song.”