Lana Del Rey Can Be Heard (Somewhere) on Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach”

Even if you’ve listened to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” 10 times already, the meaning of the fourth track, “Snow on the Beach,” might be eluding you.

And for that matter, Lana Del Rey’s vocals on the track might be eluding you, too. We know that Lana wrote the song with Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff, and we know that Lana is billed as a featured artist. But if you’re like us, you’re hard-pressed to hear her involvement.