More People Tweeted About This Taylor Swift Album Than Football and Basketball Combined
The woman of the moment is Taylor Swift. The country singer turned-pop-queen releases her new studio album "Midnights" on Oct. 21 and fans are ecstatic.
Ever since she announced the album during the VMAs last month, Twitter has been abuzz with tweets from Swifties — and for good reason! Not only will this album deliver us 13 new tracks, but it might give us answers to some of our most sought questions/Taylor theories as of late.
For example, did Taylor really record a song with Drake? And is it just a wild coincidence that Taylor decided to release "Midnights" on Kim Kardashian's birthday? (Definitely not).
While you wait to press play on the album, can we interest you in a few stats regarding the chokehold that Taylor and her music has had on Twitter?
The microblogging platform has created “The Swift Report," a compilation of data showcasing just how often tweets about Taylor Swift dominated users' feeds.
And it turns out that even though Taylor has only tweeted seven times in 2022 (yes, I'm counting), hundreds of people tweet about her every second of the day.
There were more tweets about the release of 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' than there were about football or basketball.
In the past 12 years, there have been 329 million tweets over the past 12 years that referenced Taylor Swift. This means there has been an average of more than 75,114 tweets every day about Taylor for the past 4,380 days. Ugh, the power she holds.
Despite the fact that Swiftie/Swifties is just a made-up title Taylor stans coined to identify themselves, the term has been referenced in tweets over 18 million times since 2010. In my opinion, that's enough mentions for it to be recognized by the Merriam-Webster dictionary, no?
Oh! And remember when Taylor re-released her 2012 album "Red" in 2021?
Well, when "Red (Taylor’s Version)" was released (an album that we had already been listening to for 9 years), more folks tweeted about its re-release than they did about football or basketball combined.
Furthermore, when Taylor announced "Midnights," over 1.6 million tweets referenced the album within three days. Many took a particular interest in Taylor's forthcoming song "Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)."
In conclusion, thank you Swifties for all the laughs and joy you've brought to the world with your tweets. We've compiled some of our faves below.
P.S. See you all on Twitter in a bit to discuss, unpack, and enjoy "Midnights" together!