Home > Human Interest Bishop T.D. Jakes Is Doing OK After A "Slight Health Incident" The renowned pastor's sermon was cut short after he paused and appeared to be trembling onstage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 25 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bishopjakes

For decades, Bishop T.D. Jakes has been one of the most recognized leaders in the church community. His ministry has transcended beyond the pulpit, as he is also a motivational speaker, author, producer, and entrepreneur. But through it all, T.D. Jakes is human, and like any human, can develop issues pertaining to his health.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2024, T.D. Jakes sparked concern about his health after facing a scare in front of his congregation and millions of people watching his sermon at The Potter's House Dallas, where he works as a senior pastor, at home. Here's what to know about his health and fortunate recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

T.D. Jakes faced a health scare during his church service in November 2024.

On Nov. 24, 2024, Jakes was preaching at The Potter's House Dallas when he suffered his health scare. During the service, he was seated as he recited a passage from Psalm 19:14 that read, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace." As he said, "Let them go in peace," he paused and went silent before he began trembling on the stage.

After realizing he may need medical assistance, Jakes's team rushed to his side and gathered around him as the service's taping continued going live.

Article continues below advertisement

The potters house released a statement saying Bishop TD Jake’s is STABLE & UNDER MEDICAL CARE following a medical emergency during a live broadcast from the pulpit today. pic.twitter.com/oX4spU1CQ0 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) November 24, 2024

The incident quickly circulated on social media, leaving many to wonder if Jakes would be OK. Before the livestream, he hadn't publicly disclosed any health issues, which made some of his followers even more concerned. Thankfully, hours after the service, The Potter's House released a statement confirming he was in stable condition and deeming the situation a "slight health incident" that was resolved.

Article continues below advertisement

"During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” the statement read on X. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community." The message continued: "Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024 pic.twitter.com/68vvYWKNSt — The Potter's House (@TPHDallas) November 24, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Bishop T.D. Jakes's daughter, Sara Jakes Roberts, responded to his health scare soon after it circulated online.

In addition to The Potter's House Dallas' statement about Jakes's health, the Bishop's daughter, Pastor Sara Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Pastor Toure Roberts, also updated concerned fans on how he was doing.

The couple shared in an Instagram video that, though the day was "tough" on them, they were fortunate that it didn't take a turn for the worst. They also confirmed Bishop Jakes was doing OK after receiving medical assistance. "We want to thank you, first of all for your prayers, support, and your concerns, it has truly been a blessing," Sara said, with Toure adding, "Obviously, today could've been a tragic day, but it wasn't through the grace of God [and] through the mercy of God."

Article continues below advertisement