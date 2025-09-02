Teacher Body-Slams Student So He Can Win a Game of Musical Chairs "As a teacher he should of proudly let the student win." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Sept. 2 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jojofine95

There’s a very clear line marking the teacher-student relationship. Yes, it’s OK to care for students, show sympathy, and even joke with them from time to time, but an educator’s job is not to be a student’s friend or engage in any kind of physical play. In fact, physical contact is a major no-no, and being disrespectful or speaking inappropriately to students is right up there with it.

While this line is made very clear before entering the profession and reinforced while teaching, not everyone seems to fully understand it, like the member of administration who apparently body-slammed a student during what should have been a fun, innocent game of musical chairs. Yes, it really happened, and it was even captured by the student’s parent and later shared to, where else? TikTok! Here’s what went down, along with the injuries the parent claims their child suffered. Yikes!

A teacher body-slammed a student during a game of musical chairs.

It’s always nice to see schools host fun events to get students hyped, whether it’s for sports or academics. But at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Fla., things went a little too far during a pep rally in August 2025, all thanks to a game of musical chairs.

In a clip shared by @jojofine95 on TikTok, a member of the administration (or possibly a teacher as the TikToker identifies him as both in the caption) and a student made it to the final round.

Clearly, they’d gotten through the game without any issues up until that point. But with just one chair left, the stakes were high. To make things even more intense, the gym was packed, students and parents filled the bleachers, and even more people lined the walls to watch.

As the music cut off, the student tried to get a one-up by sliding the chair out of reach, but the educator wasn’t about to lose in front of a full house. The camera panned away for a second and when it came back, it caught the exact moment he body-slammed the girl before sliding into the chair, while others rushed in to help her.

But in another clip later shared by @news4jax, the full footage showed what really went down. The girl actually managed to sit first, only for him to yank her out of the chair and then slam her.

@news4jax A Westside High School student was injured after a teacher slammed her to the ground while playing musical chairs during a crowded pep rally on Friday, her mother told News4JAX. Nyla Millikin, 16, said she suffered a concussion and bruised ribs after a male teacher turned “a little bit too competitive” while playing musical chairs and slammed her to the ground during the last round of the game. ♬ original sound - News4Jax | WJXT - News4Jax | WJXT

Now, he didn’t go full Hulk Hogan and slam her from the air, they were already close to the ground, so she only came up a few inches. Still, he let his competitive side get the best of him because there was no reason for any physical contact.

Sure, maybe other students would’ve clowned him for losing, but that’s high school. At the end of the day, he’s an adult! Was it really worth going viral and risking his career over? Definitely not, yet that’s exactly the direction this seems to be heading.

That’s because the student’s mother, Joanna Millikin, told News4Jax that she’s retained an attorney and wants the teacher “out of the whole DCPS school system.”

