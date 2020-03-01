Teacher Forbids Child from Speaking Native Language because It Sounds Like Swearing

When I was a kid I was all sorts of nervous going to my first day of school. I spoke a mix of English and Albanian, which wasn't a problem because everyone I cared about and saw on a daily basis, more or less, got the gist of what I was saying.

Then I found out the hard way that people weren't really well-versed in the finer nuances of the Albanian language. I was ridiculed pretty early by kids who thought I was weird. In their defense, I was.

So I know where this little girl is coming from.