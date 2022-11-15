A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others
In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
In that series, the situation was blown out of proportion. But as is the norm for the 2020s, real-life finds a way to outdo fiction in a shocking fashion.
A white teacher was recently recorded telling his middle school students that he believes his race to be "superior" to others. The video was posted to Twitter, with many decrying the teacher's statements in response.
The teacher's comments are reprehensible, and further context doesn't even help. Check out the details here.
A teacher tells his students that his race is "superior." The incident was caught on video.
The video was originally reported by ABC KVUE on Nov. 11. In it, a teacher at Bohls Middle School openly admits to his students during a lesson that he believes his race to be superior.
In the video, he says, "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one."
After his young students express their disbelief, the teacher asks for time to elaborate on his statements. They give him the floor, but he doubles down on his comments.
"I think everybody thinks that," he continues. "They're just not honest about it. ... I think that everybody is a racist at that level."
According to ABC KVUE, the teacher — who remains unidentified — is "no longer employed with the district." An official statement from the Pflugerville Independent School District confirms that following a period of administrative leave, the teacher was fired.
"We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School," the statement reads. "Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any [of our] schools."
Viewers and administrators were outraged by the teacher's comments. The video is currently viral on Twitter, with many voicing their displeasure.
"[Black] folks have to subject their kids to this whilst being gaslighted that the examination and rectifying of this exact scenario is 'woke indoctrination' harming the minds of white kids," one person complained.
A parent of a Black student in the teacher's class posted more video footage as well as their own statement on the issue on Instagram.
Reportedly, the student was receiving unfair treatment from the teacher and believed it to be caused by his racist bias. But with this footage having come to light, the parent is understandably upset.
The parent wrote, "My son wants an education and he is being denied that. This s--t is sad."
The former teacher has not made a statement on the matter.