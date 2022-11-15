A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others

In that series, the situation was blown out of proportion. But as is the norm for the 2020s, real-life finds a way to outdo fiction in a shocking fashion.

A white teacher was recently recorded telling his middle school students that he believes his race to be "superior" to others. The video was posted to Twitter, with many decrying the teacher's statements in response.

The teacher's comments are reprehensible, and further context doesn't even help. Check out the details here.