Live-Action 'Tangled' Star Teagan Croft Keeps Her Dating Life Private

Tangled fans were excited to learn that Disney is working on a live-action remake of their favorite version of the classic Rapunzel story. Naturally, the actor playing the titular character will be central to the success of the film. Teagan Croft, an Australian actor known for playing Raven (Rachel Roth) in the DC superhero series Titans, will be stepping into Rapunzel's shoes.

Fans are eager to see the new musical film and learn everything they can about those involved. This includes Teagan, of course, and her dating history. However, Teagan keeps much of her romantic life private. Here's what we know.

Who is Teagan Croft?

Teagan is 21 years old as of 2026 and hails from Sydney, Australia. She's the daughter of Australian director Rebecca McNamee, and her aunts Penny McNamee and Jessica McNamee are involved in the performance world as well. Teagan's aunts both appeared in the soap series Home and Away, and Teagan was even featured in a small role in the series alongside her aunt Penny, per the Daily Mail.

Teagan started acting at age 9 when she was in a stage production of To Kill a Mockingbird. She was later in the Aussie sci-fi film The Osiris Child. Although she's not a household name quite yet, Tangled will no doubt skyrocket the young actor's career.

Teagan describes herself as an actor and a literature major in her Instagram bio. She recently posted photos from a trip to Paris, France, noting the abundance of craft supplies she was able to find there and expressing her love for the Louvre museum. She appears to have modeled for Louis Vuitton Beauty and appeared on the covers of both Marie Claire and Russh Magazine.

Is Teagan Croft dating anyone?

Teagan likes to keep her dating life private, so it's not publicly known whether she's dating anyone at the moment. According to Who's Dated Who, Teagan is currently single but was rumored to have dated her Titans co-star Ryan Potter back in 2020. However, Teagan was about 16 years old at the time, so her actual romantic life was understandably very private.

Teagan and Ryan seem to get along well in behind-the-scenes pictures spotted by fans, so it appears that they at least had a warm friendship at the time.

