Teagan Croft Will Play Rapunzel in 'Tangled,' but What's Her Singing Voice Sound Like? "Is she great in this? No." By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 8 2026, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Disney live-action remakes are still coming fast and furious, and given how much money they typically make at the box office, that makes sense. Tangled is the latest animated movie to come off the shelf for a live-action reboot, and now we know who will be playing the leads in that film.

Article continues below advertisement

Teagan Croft is set to play Rapunzel, and Milo Manheim will play Flynn Rider. Following this casting news, many naturally wondered whether either of them was a gifted singer. Tangled is obviously a musical, and one with songs that millions of people know and love. Here's what we know about Teagan's singing voice.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does Teagan Croft's singing voice sound like?

Following the news that she had been cast, a video of Teagan singing began circulating on social media. The video is four years old, and features her playing guitar and singing the song "Superheroes" by The Script. As the video began circulating, reception to the clip was mixed, with some pointing out that she doesn't sound perfect, and others noting that she has the raw skills needed to become a good singer.

"Is she great in this? No. But this is four years old, and if shes taken on singing lessons (especially Disney ones, look what it did to Lin-Manuel for Poppins) she does have potential. I am apprehensive in my optimism, but its there none the less. At least we know Flynn can sing," one person wrote on Reddit. "Is she horrible? No. Is she great? Also no," another person added.

Article continues below advertisement

The consensus seems to be somewhere in the middle then, with some people expressing surprise that they cast her. Of course, a person who sounded one way in 2021 could have improved their vocal chops substantially in the subsequent four years. What's also true, though, is that the songs in Tangled are not the most demanding vocally, and were written for Mandy Moore, who is a great singer, but not classically trained.

Teagan Croft can sing!

She is our Rapunzel and she will absolutely embody her perfectly pic.twitter.com/R2jCPW14pi — Barbie 𐙚💌 (@pinkgirliepops) January 7, 2026 Source: X/@Pinkgirliepops

Article continues below advertisement

Disney turned to young stars for 'Tangled.'

While Disney has looked to established stars for some of its live-action remakes, for Tangled, they cast two actors who don't have universal name recognition yet. Teagan is best known for her role on Titans, where she played Raven, while Milo is a Disney regular who has appeared in Zombies as well as in the movie Thanksgiving. He also came in second on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

The movie is set to be directed by Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman and Better Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action version of Tangled has been in the works at Disney for years, with the casting process taking months.