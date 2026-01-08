Milo Manheim Has Unmatched On-Screen Chemistry With His Co-Stars — Has He Dated Any? Milo Manheim has been rumored to have dated multiple co-stars over the years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 8 2026, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Call it incredible chemistry, or maybe Disney actor Milo Manheim really does have the real-life swagger of his fictional characters, but somehow, he is almost always romantically linked to his female co-stars. After he was announced as the male lead for the live-action version of Tangled, people want to know who Milo Manheim is dating and who he has been in a relationship with in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Given his other roles, which included the Zombies franchise, the show School Spirits, and the horror film Thanksgiving, Milo has been romantically linked to plenty of co-stars over the years. Did he ever confirm that any of the rumors were true, though? He does seem to have legitimate chemistry with whoever he is paired with.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Milo Manheim dating now?

According to Milo, he isn't dating anyone right now. Well, openly, anyway. His Instagram is an open book in terms of his career and his support for his friends and their own TV and movie roles, but he does not often share details about his dating life. Maybe the goal for Milo is to appear available and maintain that nice guy image. Or, he just prefers to keep some parts of his life more private than others.

Just because Milo hasn't confirmed he is dating anyone doesn't mean he has never been rumored to be in relationships, though. When he starred in the Zombies franchise with Meg Donnelly, some fans assumed their on-screen chemistry was so genuine because they dated in real life at the time. However, neither Meg nor Milo has ever confirmed that.

Article continues below advertisement

Milo Manheim, known for Disney’s ‘ZOMBIES,’ reveals to Teen Vogue that Selena Gomez is his childhood celebrity crush. pic.twitter.com/RB4NJpst7G — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 6, 2025

When Milo starred in Thanksgiving with Addison Rae, the two of them were then rumored to be seeing each other romantically. In a TikTok about their alleged relationship, a fan speculated that they might be dating because they were spotted out together. Once again, though, Milo never confirmed a relationship with the influencer-turned-actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Milo Manheim has a famous mom in the business.

Milo might keep his dating life under wraps, but there is no denying one famous woman he is forever linked to: his mom, beloved actress Camryn Manheim. Camryn welcomed Milo in 2001, and did not speak about who his father is or if she had a romantic relationship with Milo's dad. Now, Milo has followed in his famous mom's footsteps as an actor.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2025, Milo spoke to People about her support over the years, even when he was a kid acting in much smaller roles. Milo told the outlet that when he was starting out, he refused her advice, even though she is an Emmy Award-winning actor with years of experience under her belt. Now, however, he welcomes her advice when he lands new roles.