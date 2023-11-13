Home > Viral News > Trending A Group of Older Ladies Are Tearing This Woman's Body and Outfit Apart After a group of senior ladies started tearing down an older woman on Facebook, several people stood up for her and shut the many naysayers up. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 13 2023, Published 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @lifeinmy70s

In the words of Madeleine Albright, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other." I don't know about you, but I would love to live in a world where women support other women. I'm so tired of women tearing each other down for no apparent reason at all when we should be lifting each other up.

You would think things would be different in the 21st century, but sadly, nothing has changed; discrimination and body shaming still exist, and the latest victim of these acts is Candace Leslie Cima (@lifeinmy70s). In mid-October 2023, the influencer faced harsh comments from fellow senior women who criticized her appearance and attire. Read on for more details, and keep scrolling to hear what others have to say about this frustrating situation.



A group of senior ladies are tearing down this gorgeous woman on Facebook.

In a now-viral video, posted on Oct. 18, 2023, Candace modeled a beautiful knit sleeveless bodycon dress. The mid-length ensemble came with a matching boxy sweater, which the fashion influencer threw on on top of the dress (she noted that it could also be worn over the shoulder).

Anyway, I think Candace looked incredible in that dress — but others couldn't disagree more. In fact, several older women had the audacity to bash the influencer's body and outfit in the comment section.

"I think you're a little too mature for that dress. You are thin and look nice, but you shouldn't expose your arms and your shoulders," one person wrote. "You don't have enough elasticity and you don't have a behind, [so you should wear] something a little bit more appropriate that looks softer."

A second woman said, "Not the most filtering dress for you. Yes, you are slender, but you also have no butt. But if you insist on wearing it, please do not do so without the top."

"Much better look with the top on," a third senior lady added. "You are in great shape but at our age, the dress alone is too bare." Ugh, just let Candace live her life!

Source: Facebook

"From the side and back, this dress does nothing for you," another woman rudely commented. "Form-fitting below the waist is not your friend. Celebrate everything else about your body!" Someone else harshly responded, "Great color and style; however, you must wear the sweater over it. The dress is not attractive on you without the sweater over it."

Candace's post has gone viral on other social media platforms.

On Nov. 7, a woman named Maggie (@LibertyAnders) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and briefly discussed the situation regarding Candace and her bitter followers.

"The grandma-on-grandma violence on Facebook is real," Maggie explained. "This woman looks incredible in her 70s, and all of the comments are older women tearing her apart for her body and outfit."

If we don’t heal as a sisterhood, this level of bitterness is in our future. Remember to complement the next beautiful woman you see 🤍 — Maggie (@LibertyAnders) November 8, 2023

Since then, many of Maggie's followers migrated to Facebook to leave positive comments on Candace's video. "Hey, I just wanted to let you know that a bunch of people on Twitter caught wind of this video and are talking about how stunning you are," one person wrote in the video's comment section. "Don't know why there's so much negativity in the comments here. You look incredible!"

Another penned, "Someone posted this on Twitter and [I] came to tell you that you look absolutely amazing. Beautiful body, you look great." I couldn't agree more; she is rocking that dress!

"Makes me so sad to see that many women don't age out of being so nasty and bitter to other women," someone else expressed. "You look AMAZING, and don't let these jealous people let you think otherwise!"

