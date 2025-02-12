Teddi Mellencamp Shares Frightening Health Update, Revealing Serious Diagnosis
"It's a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok."
Over the years, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, has faced a number of health issues. In October 2022, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma (a type of skin cancer), which was quickly removed.
However, in February 2025, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was hospitalized due to another serious health issue. What happened? Here's what the Bravolebrity has revealed about the situation and her current condition.
Teddi Mellencamp's latest health update reveals she has multiple brain tumors.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave took to Instagram to share with her followers that she had been diagnosed with "multiple tumors" on her brain.
"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today — The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."
Teddi expressed gratitude for her support system, saying, "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."
Teddi Mellencamp remains in good spirits despite the tumors.
Before sharing this update, Teddi had posted a couple of more vague updates on her Instagram Story, briefly addressing the situation. Earlier in the week, she wrote, "Hopefully will be on the mend soon."
In a separate Instagram Story post on Wednesday, February 12, Teddi penned, "Counting down the minutes until my babies get here. As my dad said this A.M., God only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it. It's a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok."
She later posted a video on her Instagram Story showing herself getting her head shaved before surgery. "My best look," she joked.
Teddi then added in another video, "Hate to break it to my brother, but once I'm allowed to wash my hair and it's not all spiky, I think I've taken you for a run for your money. I'll see you tomorrow and we'll see who did it better... who wore it best!
The reality star also posted a selfie from her hospital bed with Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" playing in the background.
Her latest Instagram Story showed a video of her in her hospital room with friends Jennifer Turner Leipart, Marisela Arechiga, and Kyle Richards, as well as her ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave, all keeping her company.
The group joked about taking Teddi's scrunchies since she no longer needed them, and the clip ended with Kyle asking for Teddi's old hair extensions. Teddi playfully responded that she'd already given them away.
Despite everything, Teddi is maintaining a positive attitude, which is truly remarkable. We wish her a smooth recovery!