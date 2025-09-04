As 'Blood & Myth' Premieres on Hulu, Viewers Want to Know Where Teddy Kyle Smith Is Now The documentary dropped on Sept. 4, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Hulu

A new documentary on Hulu about an actor convicted of attempted murder has fans wondering where Teddy Kyle Smith is now. Blood & Myth premiered on the streamer on Sept. 4, 2025, and it tells the story of an Iñupiaq man who was questioned about the death of his mother and was convicted of attempting to kill two men in Kiana, Alaska, back in 2012. Smith starred in the 2011 film On the Ice.

The documentary was produced by a great-grandson of the last of the Iñupiaq storytellers, James Dommek Jr., an Alaskan Native who investigates the murder and a possible paranormal connection, per ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Source: YouTube / Hulu

Police wanted to question Smith about the suspicious 2012 death of his mother, 74-year-old Dolly Smith, according to Anchorage Daily News. A witness reportedly saw Smith smiling at his deceased mother "as if nothing had happened." When authorities tried to approach Smith to ask about his mother, he fled.

Smith was convicted on two counts of first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly shot at two brothers, Paul and Charles Buckel, near Squirrel River during a manhunt that lasted two weeks. The brothers stumbled upon Smith as he hid in a cabin near the river after hiding from the authorities who sought to question him about his mom. Authorities later said there was no evidence of foul play in his mother's death.

Part manhunt. Part ghost story. Blood & Myth is streaming September 4 on Hulu and with#HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HZPHjneMNQ — Hulu (@hulu) August 14, 2025

Here's where Teddy Kyle Smith is now.

Teddy Kyle Smith is housed at the Goose Creek Correctional Facility in Wasilla, Alaska. Smith was given a 99-year life sentence without the possibility of parole for two attempts at first-degree murder and other related robbery and assault charges. According to Time, in prison, he plays basketball and serves as a Christian preacher.

Smith claimed that he encountered the mythical Inukuns while in the wilderness. Inukuns are believed to be sinister beings who are feared by the Inupiaq people, and Smith claimed they forced him to be violent. "I think he thought God was talking to him," she said. "His mom was on the floor. Teddy was smiling like a normal person."

"I'm really a good guy, you know," said Smith in the documentary. "I'm sure people are still in talk about a whole lot of things."

"I didn't want to shoot him [the brothers]," said Smith in the documentary. "I had to go along with what they wanted me to do." Smith said he didn't know how his mother died or why he shot the two brothers. There were reportedly no wounds on his mother's body, and the police could not determine the cause of her death, per Time magazine. Her death was ruled "undetermined."

The police also found no evidence of foul play. "He thought that these hunters were somehow linked to these iñukuns and that they were still terrorizing him," said Dommek to Time. "It seemed like he had so much going for him," said Dommek of Smith, per HuffPost. "How can someone just go off the rails like that? ... It became clear that if I don't tell this story, I'm going to regret it the rest of my life."