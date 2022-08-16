Distractify
Entertainment
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32

Aug. 16 2022, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major Deal, BSU: Black Student Union, and How to Be Broke. He ran a popular YouTube channel and also performed live as part of The Laugh House Comedy Show. What happened? What's Teddy's cause of death?

What's Teddy Ray's cause of death? Here's what you should know.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif., in July 1999, Teddy first started pursuing a career in showbiz more than a decade ago. A mightily talented comedian and charismatic media personality, he first landed a role in a TV movie, Over the Hill, and things started to pick up soon after that.

Teddy earned a name for himself with D-Dawg's role in Funny Fat Guy and Derrick's role in Perfectly Single. His collaborators included Katt Williams and David Spade.

While his official cause of death has not yet been revealed, Teddy appears to have died of drowning, per TMZ. His body was found by a maintenance worker around 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, inside a private residence located in the 40 block of Via Santo Tomas in Rancho Mirage, Calif., per KABC-TV. It was the maintenance worker who alerted the authorities, per TMZ. An investigation into Teddy's cause of death is currently underway, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed.

"Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!" tweeted Hoorae Media, Issa Rae's media company.

"I watched so much All Def Comedy over the last few years and looked forward to the episodes with Teddy Ray on it. He was hilarious. That’s so upsetting," tweeted another fan.

Our thoughts are with Teddy's friends, family, and fans during this difficult time.

