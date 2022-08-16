Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32

Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major Deal, BSU: Black Student Union, and How to Be Broke. He ran a popular YouTube channel and also performed live as part of The Laugh House Comedy Show. What happened? What's Teddy's cause of death?