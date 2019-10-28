Allegedly, Someone Turned Their Shoes Into an Ad-Hoc Weapon at the 'Teen Mom 2 Reunion'

The filming of the Teen Mom 2 Reunion took place on Oct. 26 and 27 in New York.

These sessions have a long and troubled history ⁠— it's only been five months since an agitated Chelsea stormed off a shoot that turned into a confined, scorching hot pocket of hell with Kailyn, Leah, and co. screaming from the top of their lungs — and this time was no different. In fact, the filming saw the quasi-traditional brawl escalate even further.

Who got injured during the Teen Mom 2 Reunion fight?