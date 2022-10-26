'From Scratch' Creator Tembi Locke's New Husband Is the Angel She Never Knew She Needed

After falling deeply and hopelessly in love, Lino moves to America to be with Amy, only for a shocking cancer diagnosis to shake their world. Despite Lino's declining health, the couple finds strength in love and family (and pasta), even getting married and having a daughter together.

The "delicious and bittersweet" story is based on actress Tembi Locke's 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. Tembi is also the series's co-creator and executive producer.