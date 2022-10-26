'From Scratch' Creator Tembi Locke's New Husband Is the Angel She Never Knew She Needed
Encompassing the harsh and heart-rending realities of true love and loss, Netflix's drama series From Scratch follows Amahle "Amy" Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), a Texan student who meets her soulmate — a Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) — while studying in Italy. Amy only expected to experience art and culture on her European journey; little did she know her life would never be the same.
After falling deeply and hopelessly in love, Lino moves to America to be with Amy, only for a shocking cancer diagnosis to shake their world. Despite Lino's declining health, the couple finds strength in love and family (and pasta), even getting married and having a daughter together.
The "delicious and bittersweet" story is based on actress Tembi Locke's 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. Tembi is also the series's co-creator and executive producer.
And just as Amy's husband, Lino, tragically loses his battle with cancer in From Scratch, Tembi Locke lost her dear husband, Rosario “Saro” Gullo, to the fatal disease in 2012.
Though the couple's love will live on through Tembi's poignant memoir and the series, you may be curious as to whether or not the actress and author moved on romantically. We're here to introduce you to her new husband.
Who is Tembi Locke's new husband?
According to The Cinemaholic, Tembi met her now-husband, Robert, in 2016. The two got married in 2020. Tembi's daughter, Zoela, of course attended the ceremony in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of guests attended via Zoom.
Initially, Tembi struggled to move on with her life after Saro's passing. Specifically, she didn't know if she'd ever experience romantic love again. But when Tembi's sister, Attica — the showrunner of From Scratch — told her "if you can fall in love once, and you can partner well once, you can do it again," her perspective changed.
"When I was ready, Robert walked into my life," Tembi shared on Lemonada Media's New Day podcast. "And it’s been a beautiful heart-opening, expansive journey to watch my daughter open her heart to a new person."
Reading 'From Scratch' only strengthened Robert's profound bond with Tembi.
Naturally, Tembi was "terrified" of Robert reading her vulnerable, tear-jerking memoir, fearing that he would compare himself to Saro. Eventually, however, she gave him her blessing.
After finally reading From Scratch, Robert uttered the most romantic combination of words: "This book is a gift to me. Because it gives me a template for your heart." Someone hand us a tissue, stat!
"I think that’s what it means to be a partner after loss," Tembi explained. "The person has to understand that the template of your heart includes a big broken piece that you are forever healing, forever reengaging forever."
Just as Tembi wrote on Instagram, "the angels surely conspired" when these two crossed paths.
From Scratch is currently streaming on Netflix.