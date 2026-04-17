Only One of the Four Couples in ‘Temptation Island’ Season 2 Are Still Together The show's sometimes painful to watch. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 17 2026, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Temptation Island's premise is a brutal one: Couples with relationship issues are brought to a paradise and are accosted with beautiful strangers so that they can learn more about themselves in the process and see if they really want to be with the person they arrived at the island with. So, which couples in Season 2 of the dating show are still together?

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Which couples from 'Temptation Island' Season 2 are still together? Not Sydney and Mikey

Mikey and Sydney's breakup at the end of his time on Temptation Island is something out of a romance movie. A rainstorm comes down on the island as Mikey leaves by himself. Conversely, Sydney and Xavier leave together, with her telling her new boo, "I genuinely have fallen in love with you."

Sydney became distant from Mikey upon seeing him flirt with India, Christelle, and Jesenia. In fact, he even told India that he intended to try and mack it to her. Upon learning of this, Sydney decided that she was through, which paved the way for her to fall for Xavier's acoustic guitar playing.

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Source: Netflix

Shyanne and Jack called it quits.

From the onset of the season, Shyanne expressed that she feared she was becoming overly dependent on Jack. Conversely, her boyfriend didn't express any hangups and managed to hit it off with one of the show's "temptresses" named Carter.

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This was difficult for Shyanne to see. Jack was also stunned to learn that Shyanne thought there wasn't a lot of romance between the two of them. By the end of the season, both Shyanne and Jack admitted that they probably shouldn't have been in a relationship together, but each of them was afraid to hit the road.

I am starting to think Shyanne and Jack were never actually a real couple #temptationisland pic.twitter.com/fIsE7ac12E — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) April 16, 2026 Source: X | @TheBigBroTea

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Scarlett and Cole are donezo.

One of the hallmarks of a bad relationship is the feeling that one has to walk on eggshells in order to placate their partner, which Cole says at the start of the season he feels he has to do in order to avoid any potential disagreements with his significant other.

Cole vows to try to remain loyal to his girlfriend during his time on the island. But Scarlett finds herself more easily entertaining the affections of other men, particularly Bradley. Towards the end of the season, Cole reveals to Scarlett that he read her diary while he was at the woman's villa.

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She uses this admission as a time to share that she's unsure about their future, and while he left the season demonstrating a willingness to try and work things out with her, Scarlett thought it was best that the pair ultimately headed for Splitsville.

Source: Netflix

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Summit and Kaylee stayed together

The couple used their time on Temptation Island to understand the pattern of their relationship, which ended up in a cycle of breaking up and then making up and breaking up and making up again. While on the island, Summit tells others that his girlfriend is really reserved, whilst Kaylee states that her boyfriend always makes her feel as if she isn't doing enough.

This admission leaves an impression on Summit, and viewers at home can see him affected by the fact that his girlfriend doesn't feel as if he supports her. During their final bonfire discussion, the two openly discussed their feelings toward one another.

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Source: Netflix