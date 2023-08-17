Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island All of 'Temptation Island's Season 5 Couples Have Problems — Here's Who Doesn't Make It There are four couples in Season 5 of 'Temptation Island' and none of them have easy journeys, so which couples break up at the final bonfire? By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 16 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: USA

All four of Season 5's Temptation Island couples go into the experience with issues of their own. Whether those problems are someone's inability to commit or some else's wandering eye, none of the couples are perfect. That being said, which Temptation Island Season 5 couples break up at the final bonfire?

The last bonfire and reunion of the couples is split into two dramatic episodes. We already know the direction some of the cast members are ready to go in. However, there's a lot on the line and everyone seems to take this decision seriously.

Source: USA

Each of the cast members in the four couples all have to choose if they want to leave the island with the partner they arrived with, go home single, or leave with someone else. So, what happens with each couple and who calls it quits? Read on for everything we know about what they all decide.

Vanessa and Roberto have a blow-up in the 'Temptation Island' finale.

Source: USA

Of the four couples in the fifth season of Temptation Island, Roberto and Vanessa stray very little from each other, at least physically. Roberto does steal some kisses and cuddles from other women, but in the end, Vanessa and Roberto know they love each other. And at their final bonfire, they seem like they're ready to move forward together. However, after Roberto admits to sharing a bed with one of the singles, Vanessa explodes on him. And their future is up in the air.

Marisela and Christopher make a big decision in their final 'Temptation Island' bonfire.

Source: USA

Marisela and Christopher are the other couple featured in the first part of the final bonfire on Temptation Island. And it comes as little surprise that they decide to part ways. Marisela wants to leave the island alone and continue to focus on herself. Christopher asks Alexius to leave the island with him and she says yes. And everyone seems genuinely happy.

Paris and Great's future is uncertain.

Source: USA

Paris and Great spend the season openly pursuing singles in their respective villas. If we had to guess, ahead of their final bonfire, we would say that there's little chance of Great and Paris leaving Temptation Island together. One of the singles, Nafeesah, seems sure of Great's feelings for her and Paris is with single guy Tahjicc. Does that mean either of these potential relationships work outside of the show? That remains to be seen.

Hall and Kaitlin break off their engagement.

Source: USA