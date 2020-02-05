We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
the-terminal-list-true-story-1580925376263.jpg
Source: Getty Images, Amazon

Chris Pratt's New Series, 'Terminal List' Is Actually Based on a Novel

By

You may have heard that Chris Pratt is finally returning to TV, a full five years after Parks And Recreation wrapped, and now, he's taking on a much more serious role — the Guardians of the Galaxy actor will be playing the role of Reece, a Navy SEAL, in a brand new conspiracy thriller series called The Terminal List. And if you're at all familiar with the 2018 book, it's a total page-turner.

For anyone planning to read Jack Carr's Terminal List prior to the series premiere, get ready to sleep with the lights on all day, every day — its mysterious plot-lines and realistic elements definitely make way for a seriously compelling read.