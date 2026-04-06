Terry and Rebecca Crews’ Relationship Timeline Proves Their Marriage Is Solid The Crews’ story goes beyond romance, revealing a partnership tested by some tough moments. By Darrell Marrow Published April 6 2026, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Like most couples, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews have faced ups and downs. The duo has been locked in for decades, and their love has been tested more than once. On April 6, Terry and Rebecca told People that she has been living with Parkinson’s disease for years. Terry continues to stand by his wife’s side, supporting her as she navigates the condition. At the same time, fans have started looking into the pair’s relationship timeline. The couple has never hidden their love story, which includes health battles, infidelity, and addiction.

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Source: Mega

Terry and Rebecca Crews’ relationship timeline spans decades.

Terry and Rebecca’s relationship timeline goes back to the 1980s, long before Terry became an NFL player, actor, and host of America's Got Talent. They met at Western Michigan University, where their bond started as a friendship before turning romantic.

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Things moved quickly after that. According to People, Rebecca was already a mother to her daughter Naomi when Terry entered her life. Naomi was about six months old at the time. The couple dated for roughly two years, then married on July 29, 1989. After the wedding, Terry adopted Naomi. They went on to build a big family together, raising five children — Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey, and Isaiah.

In an article for The Guardian, Terry wrote that he was “thrown into” fatherhood at 20 when he married Rebecca, and their relationship survived his football years, his transition into entertainment, and the everyday pressure of raising a family. “I’ve been a dad since I was 20 years old,” Terry explained. “I was thrown into it in 1989 by my marriage to my wife, Rebecca, who was a single parent to a 2-year-old little girl named Naomi.”

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Source: Mega

Terry and Rebecca Crews’ relationship faced a rocky patch.

Terry and Rebecca's story was not all romance and red carpets. Terry has spoken openly for years about the problems that nearly wrecked their marriage, including his porn addiction and infidelity. In 2025, he told People that by year 20, the relationship was nearly over. "Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over. And we totally rebuilt our relationship," Terry said. "And we decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make."

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Rebecca has said forgiveness became the biggest thing that kept them together. "My advice is that the key principle in any relationship is forgiveness," Rebecca said. "You cannot hold grudges and stay together."

The pair is living by the same motto as Rebecca maneuvers life with Parkinson’s disease. Rebecca’s symptoms began in 2011, and she was officially diagnosed in 2015 after dealing with numbness, tremors, stiffness, and memory issues that doctors could not fully explain at first. She also shared just how brutal the illness became. Rebecca said there was a point when she had not slept for three days because of the disease.