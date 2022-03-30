Ms. Tessa Cleary Shared Whether She Had Feelings for Mr. Saffa During 'The Courtship'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Courtship.

While The Bachelor is all about finding connections in a modern setting, The Courtship aims to bring viewers back in time to the Regency era for a more traditional and formal type of love story.

The USA Network reality series follows heroine Nicole Rémy, as she dates a set of suitors. Along the way, she'll seek out advice from the members of her court, which includes her parents, Dr. Claire Spain-Rémy and Mr. Claude Rémy, her sister, Ms. Danie Baker, and her best friend, Ms. Tessa Cleary.