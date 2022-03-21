New Suitors Are Coming to ‘The Courtship,’ but You Won’t Find the Show on NBC

That heroine in Season 1 is Nicole Rémy, a 26-year-old software engineer and former Seattle Seahawks cheerleader from Seattle, Wash.

“How many hours have we spent on dating apps just to feel like we’re going in circles?” Nicole told Variety. “We’re often living in a world that isn’t so focused on making true, deep connections with people. The Courtship was [a] breath of fresh air from that.”