New Suitors Are Coming to ‘The Courtship,’ but You Won’t Find the Show on NBC

New Suitors Are Coming to ‘The Courtship,’ but You Won’t Find the Show on NBCBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 20 2022, Published 9:19 p.m. ET
Don’t expect any bodice-ripping romance on NBC tonight: The network has pulled the dating competition show The Courtship from its schedule, meaning Episode 3, “A Test of Sportsmanship,” won’t air as scheduled tonight, Sunday, March 20.
But don’t despair, either! The show is headed to USA, where it will continue airing its first season. Even better, it seems new suitors are coming to The Courtship as the competition continues…
‘The Courtship’ is a dating competition with a Regency Era twist.
The easiest way to describe The Courtship is that it’s like The Bachelorette meets Bridgerton. As NBC explained in a press release, the reality show centers on one woman looking for a duke in “Regency-style” England.”
“Housed in a castle on the countryside and set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that of which dreams are made,” the network added. “From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love.”
The Courtship was developed for Peacock, but NBC took a chance on the show. “We are always looking to discover a fresh take on a beloved format,” Jenny Groom, EVP of entertainment unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told Variety earlier this month. “Much like how The Voice took the singing competition to the next level, The Courtship elevates the experience by reimagining modern dating and experimenting with dating in Regency times.”
Nicole Rémy is looking for her happily-ever-after on the show.
That heroine in Season 1 is Nicole Rémy, a 26-year-old software engineer and former Seattle Seahawks cheerleader from Seattle, Wash.
“How many hours have we spent on dating apps just to feel like we’re going in circles?” Nicole told Variety. “We’re often living in a world that isn’t so focused on making true, deep connections with people. The Courtship was [a] breath of fresh air from that.”
After getting dismal ratings on NBC, the show will continue on USA.
As Deadline reported last week, The Courtship struggled to find viewers after premiering on March 6. The first episode attracted 0.92 million viewers, while the second episode only grabbed 0.59 million viewers.
And so the powers that be at NBCUniversal decided to send The Courtship to the cable channel USA, where Episode 1 aired on Wednesday, March 16, and new episodes will air on subsequent Wednesdays. You can also find the show streaming on Peacock.
Two new suitors are on the horizon.
We know that two new suitors are arriving in Episode 4 because that installment of The Courtship is titled “Two New Suitors.” Hey, that’s effective marketing, right?
But producers are keeping the identities of those new suitors under wraps, it seems. We’ve already met all 16 contestants that NBC listed its press release, and five of them have bene sent home already. (As TV Insider reports, Caleb Ward, Lewis Echavarria, Jarrett Schanzer bid farewell to Nicole in Episode 1, and Chandler “Chan” Luxe and Derek Kesseler took their leave in Episode 2.)
Perhaps one of the next two arrivals will be Nicole’s Mr. Right!