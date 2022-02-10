Most of the Corsica Locations on Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race' Are Tourist-Friendly

In Episodes 6 and 7 of The Amazing Race, six teams race around the French island of Corsica, which is said to be a paradise in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. Along the way, viewers have had the chance to catch a glimpse of the island's natural rockslides, tranquil rivers, and stunning waterfalls, which have been jaw-dropping, to say the least.

Thankfully, we don't just have to experience these breathtaking sites from the comfort of our couch (although, that's fine too!). Like many of the other locations featured on this season of The Amazing Race, many of those shown in Corsica are tourist-friendly, meaning we can visit them for ourselves!