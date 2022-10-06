Meet ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Cheerleaders Mattie and Quinton

Mattie Lynch is a 27-year-old dance coach and fitness instructor from Vista, CA. She attended college at Cal Poly Pomona and was a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader for four years.

Her best friend, Quinton Peron, was also a Rams cheerleader for three years and attended Mount San Antonio College. A 29-year-old choreographer from Pasadena, CA, Quinton made history as one of the first male NFL cheerleaders to perform during the Super Bowl in 2019.