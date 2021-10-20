Logo
The men from the 2021 season of 'The Bachelorette'
Meet the Men Vying for Michelle Young's Heart on This Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Oct. 19 2021, Published 8:36 p.m. ET

Another season of The Bachelorette is here, and this time Michelle Young from Matt James' season is hoping to find true love on a venture of her own. Michelle is hoping to find a man who will support her and her dreams, but will she find it in the cast of the 2021 season of the show?

Here's a peek at all of the men Michelle will be sifting through this season — and you should keep your eyes out for any potential good matches.

Michelle Young
Source: ABC

Alec Thompson

alec
Source: ABC

Alec is a 29-year-old engineer from North Charleston, S.C. He's been married before and is not a big fan of bowling.

Brandon Jones

Brandon J
Source: ABC

Is it a season of The Bachelorette without two men with the same name? Brandon J. is 26 and a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore. His bio says he never wants to go bungee jumping, so he probably will have to this season.

Brandon Kieffer

Brandon K.
Source: ABC

Meet the second Brandon this season. Brandon K. is a southern man hailing from Austin, Texas. The 29-year-old works as a brand manager and can apparently Cha-Cha Slide really well.

Bryan Witzmann

Bryan
Source: ABC

31-year-old Bryan is an NFL player and a big fan of orchids. He's also a big traveler and considers himself a foodie.

Casey Woods

Casey
Source: ABC

Casey is an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Fla., and is looking for someone who doesn't "care more about their Instagram stories than making meaningful connections." This 36-year-old is ready to start his family.

Chris Gallant

Chris G
Source: ABC

Our Canadian motivational speaker Chris G. is a cat-lover who is looking for a partner who is also a best friend. Will this 28-year-old find it in Michelle?

Chris Sutton

Chris S
Source: ABC

Chris S. is joining the cast from West Hollywood, but don't let his California boy vibe convince you he's not a southern gentleman at heart. This 28-year-old is a commodities broker and he hates burnt pizza.

Clayton Echard

Clayton
Source: ABC

A 28-year-old from Columbia, Mo., this medical sales rep once sported a mohawk while in college. If he starts to rap, though, he wants you to call him Clay-Doh.

Daniel Tully

Daniel
Source: ABC

As a 26-year-old firefighter from Austin, Texas, Daniel is a fan of Christmas music and Connect Four. But don't talk to him about aliens because he's determined to get to the bottom of their existence.

Edward Naranjo

Edward
Source: ABC

This 27-year-old wellness coach from Los Angeles knows an obstacle course is a fun challenge and hopes on his next road trip he can finally visit Disney World (while listening to John Mayer along the way, of course).

Garrett Aida

Garrett
Source: ABC

As a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah, 33-year-old Garrett has things pretty figured out. He's also a hardcore "plant daddy," if you're into that.

Jack Russell

Jack
Source: ABC

This 30-year-old former army officer from Philadelphia hates onions and is afraid of dancing, but will absolutely dominate a game of kickball.

Jamie Skaar

Jamie
Source: ABC

Michelle has not one, but two CEOs to pick from this season. Jamie is a 32-year-old biotech CEO from San Diego, Calif., and is ironically not a fan of reality TV.

Joe Coleman

Joe
Source: ABC

As a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn., Joe hates spiders but loves snacks. What more could you want?

JoMarri Gable

JoMarri
Source: ABC

Fresno, Calif. personal trailer JoMarri starts every day with a whole watermelon — but don't worry, this 26-year-old is also self-proclaimed "sucker for love."

Leroy Arthur

Leroy
Source: ABC

As a biomedical Ph.D. student, 27-year-old Leroy has a lot on his plate already, but he's looking for a woman to share breakfast in bed with. Could it be Michelle?

LT Murray

LT
Source: ABC

38-year-old yoga guru LT is joining The Bachelorette from Bellevue, Wash. But when he's not doing yoga, he's down for a good spin class instead.

Martin Gelbspan

Martin
Source: ABC

29-year-old personal trainer Martin comes from Miami, Fla., and can apparently "cook basics VERY WELL."

Mollique Johnson

Mollique
Source: ABC

As an academic administrator, 36-year-old Mollique is coming from San Diego, Calif., in the hopes of finding a love like a Nicholas Sparks novel.

Nayte Olukoya

Nayte
Source: ABC

Nayte is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas, and is not a good dancer, though he's always a fan of edible arrangements (who isn't?).

Olumide Inajide

Olumide
Source: ABC

Newark, N.J. native Olumide is an IT analyst. This 27-year-old hates tofu but loves the theater.

Pardeep Singh

Pardeep
Source: ABC

As a neuroscientist, 30-year-old Brooklyn native Pardeep is hoping to find a woman who doesn't like sitting on park benches and wants to sleep in on Saturdays.

Peter Izzo

Peter
Source: ABC

Port St. Joe, Fla. native Peter considers himself a "pizzapreneur." At 26, he already owns his own pizza shop, but does not want to go on a date to the library.

PJ Henderson

PJ
Source: ABC

30-year-old Houston, Texas native PJ is a firefighter by day, but a Rubik's Cube master by night.

Rick Leach

Rick
Source: ABC

At 32, medical sales rep Rick claims that the movie Hitch "taught [him] everything he needs to know about life." This LA native also hates double dates.

Rodney Mathews

Rodney
Source: ABC

A Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native, 29-year-old sales rep Rodney loves intermittent fasting and is afraid of opossums and being catfished.

Romeo Alexander

Romeo
Source: ABC

32-year-old mathematician Romeo comes from NYC and is hoping his math skills will help him solve the equation of love.

Ryan Fox

Ryan
Source: ABC

As an environmental consultant, 30-year-old San Jose, Calif. native Ryan is hoping to find a woman to bring back to his parents' raisin ranch.

Spencer Williams

Spencer
Source: ABC

At 25, financial crimes analyst and Cleveland, Ohio native Spencer is the youngest of the bunch, but is hoping Michelle will always be on his snowball fighting team.

Will Urena

Will
Source: ABC

28-year-old Will is an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Mich., and is hoping to find someone who knows he never wants just money as a gift and is willing to accept all of his Leo tendencies.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

