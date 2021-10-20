Meet the Men Vying for Michelle Young's Heart on This Season of 'The Bachelorette'By Sara Belcher
Another season of The Bachelorette is here, and this time Michelle Young from Matt James' season is hoping to find true love on a venture of her own. Michelle is hoping to find a man who will support her and her dreams, but will she find it in the cast of the 2021 season of the show?
Here's a peek at all of the men Michelle will be sifting through this season — and you should keep your eyes out for any potential good matches.
Alec Thompson
Alec is a 29-year-old engineer from North Charleston, S.C. He's been married before and is not a big fan of bowling.
Brandon Jones
Is it a season of The Bachelorette without two men with the same name? Brandon J. is 26 and a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore. His bio says he never wants to go bungee jumping, so he probably will have to this season.
Brandon Kieffer
Meet the second Brandon this season. Brandon K. is a southern man hailing from Austin, Texas. The 29-year-old works as a brand manager and can apparently Cha-Cha Slide really well.
Bryan Witzmann
31-year-old Bryan is an NFL player and a big fan of orchids. He's also a big traveler and considers himself a foodie.
Casey Woods
Casey is an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Fla., and is looking for someone who doesn't "care more about their Instagram stories than making meaningful connections." This 36-year-old is ready to start his family.
Chris Gallant
Our Canadian motivational speaker Chris G. is a cat-lover who is looking for a partner who is also a best friend. Will this 28-year-old find it in Michelle?
Chris Sutton
Chris S. is joining the cast from West Hollywood, but don't let his California boy vibe convince you he's not a southern gentleman at heart. This 28-year-old is a commodities broker and he hates burnt pizza.
Clayton Echard
A 28-year-old from Columbia, Mo., this medical sales rep once sported a mohawk while in college. If he starts to rap, though, he wants you to call him Clay-Doh.
Daniel Tully
As a 26-year-old firefighter from Austin, Texas, Daniel is a fan of Christmas music and Connect Four. But don't talk to him about aliens because he's determined to get to the bottom of their existence.
Edward Naranjo
This 27-year-old wellness coach from Los Angeles knows an obstacle course is a fun challenge and hopes on his next road trip he can finally visit Disney World (while listening to John Mayer along the way, of course).
Garrett Aida
As a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah, 33-year-old Garrett has things pretty figured out. He's also a hardcore "plant daddy," if you're into that.
Jack Russell
This 30-year-old former army officer from Philadelphia hates onions and is afraid of dancing, but will absolutely dominate a game of kickball.
Jamie Skaar
Michelle has not one, but two CEOs to pick from this season. Jamie is a 32-year-old biotech CEO from San Diego, Calif., and is ironically not a fan of reality TV.
Joe Coleman
As a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn., Joe hates spiders but loves snacks. What more could you want?
JoMarri Gable
Fresno, Calif. personal trailer JoMarri starts every day with a whole watermelon — but don't worry, this 26-year-old is also self-proclaimed "sucker for love."
Leroy Arthur
As a biomedical Ph.D. student, 27-year-old Leroy has a lot on his plate already, but he's looking for a woman to share breakfast in bed with. Could it be Michelle?
LT Murray
38-year-old yoga guru LT is joining The Bachelorette from Bellevue, Wash. But when he's not doing yoga, he's down for a good spin class instead.
Martin Gelbspan
29-year-old personal trainer Martin comes from Miami, Fla., and can apparently "cook basics VERY WELL."
Mollique Johnson
As an academic administrator, 36-year-old Mollique is coming from San Diego, Calif., in the hopes of finding a love like a Nicholas Sparks novel.
Nayte Olukoya
Nayte is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas, and is not a good dancer, though he's always a fan of edible arrangements (who isn't?).
Olumide Inajide
Newark, N.J. native Olumide is an IT analyst. This 27-year-old hates tofu but loves the theater.
Pardeep Singh
As a neuroscientist, 30-year-old Brooklyn native Pardeep is hoping to find a woman who doesn't like sitting on park benches and wants to sleep in on Saturdays.
Peter Izzo
Port St. Joe, Fla. native Peter considers himself a "pizzapreneur." At 26, he already owns his own pizza shop, but does not want to go on a date to the library.
PJ Henderson
30-year-old Houston, Texas native PJ is a firefighter by day, but a Rubik's Cube master by night.
Rick Leach
At 32, medical sales rep Rick claims that the movie Hitch "taught [him] everything he needs to know about life." This LA native also hates double dates.
Rodney Mathews
A Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native, 29-year-old sales rep Rodney loves intermittent fasting and is afraid of opossums and being catfished.
Romeo Alexander
32-year-old mathematician Romeo comes from NYC and is hoping his math skills will help him solve the equation of love.
Ryan Fox
As an environmental consultant, 30-year-old San Jose, Calif. native Ryan is hoping to find a woman to bring back to his parents' raisin ranch.
Spencer Williams
At 25, financial crimes analyst and Cleveland, Ohio native Spencer is the youngest of the bunch, but is hoping Michelle will always be on his snowball fighting team.
Will Urena
28-year-old Will is an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Mich., and is hoping to find someone who knows he never wants just money as a gift and is willing to accept all of his Leo tendencies.
