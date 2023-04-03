Where Was the Apple TV Plus Original Series 'The Big Door Prize' Filmed?

The Big Door Prize, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh, premiered on Apple TV Plus on March 29, 2023, and has already become the subject of widespread critical and audience acclaim.

The series follows the residents of a small town whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious machine promising to reveal one’s “true potential” appears at the local market. As residents begin making major life decisions, a high school teacher and amateur whistler named Dusty comes to terms with his and his wife’s newly discovered “potentials.” The show gives small-town vibes where everybody knows your name, but where was The Big Door Prize filmed?

What were the filming locations for ‘The Big Door Prize’ on Apple TV Plus?

According to Decider, The Big Door Prize was filmed in Georgia, specifically in Loganville and Atlanta. Those behind the show redecorated various streets to create a small-town aesthetic, even adding in a statue of a “deer” to really bring home the “Deerfield” town name, as The Cinemaholic reports.

Source: Apple TV Plus

Georgia has become a major filming hub ever since the state implemented its Film Tax Incentive. The state notes the program highlights here, which include a 20 percent base transferable tax credit, no limits or caps on Georgia spend, no sunset clause, no salary cap on individuals paid by 1099, personal service contract or loanout, and more. Though The Big Door Prize filmed in Loganville and Atlanta, where does the show take place?

Where does ‘The Big Door Prize’ take place?

In M.O Walsh’s book, The Big Door Prize takes place in a fictional town called Deerfield in Louisiana. (There is a town in Massachusetts called Deerfield, but there is no relation.)

As for the series, it has yet to note where Deerfield is exactly, which adds to both the show’s sense of mystery and widespread relatability. This town could be anywhere with any group of people growing infatuated with a magical machine.

