Is ‘The Challenge’ Veteran Theresa Jones Returning as a Cast Member for Season 37?

A couple of weeks before the episode aired where Theresa was eliminated, she announced that she was pregnant with her third child. During her exit interview after her elimination, she says that her Challenge days were behind her. Even though Theresa said she’s “super happy” that she returned to The Challenge and gave it another ago, she admitted that she probably wouldn’t be coming back.

The vet stated that this “has to be” her last run on The Challenge. She declared that she loves her life way too much to keep coming back to The Challenge house. We’ll have to wait and see if Theresa ends up being a cast member on The Challenge Season 37. Who knows! Maybe she'll show up or maybe she will take another small break and come back in a few years to give it another shot.