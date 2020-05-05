The 'Minecraft' Cscoop Challenge Isn't for the Faint of Heart

The 'Minecraft' Cscoop Challenge Isn't for the Faint of HeartBy Mustafa Gatollari
If you're a die-hard Minecraft player, then chances are you've gone through the game on hardcore mode a few times. And while there are plenty of things going on in the wildly popular game, there are some of us who are always looking for fresh new challenges.
The cscoop one, however, is more like a test of one's sanity.
It's a trial that's been pretty much born out of "communal viewing" of people playing video games. Remember back in the day when Twitch (before it was purchased by Amazon) played Pokemon? Throngs of people shared inputs and managed to play through and beat the entire game... while sharing the controls. You can imagine how infuriating things got, but the fact that the game was beaten against all odds is pretty incredible.
Well, the cscoop challenge isn't that nerve-wracking, but it's pretty close.
What is the cscoop challenge on 'Minecraft'?
A Minecraft player must start a new hardcore game in a live stream and defeat the Enderdragon while livestreaming the entire process. Sounds pretty straightforward, right?
Well, here's where things get interesting: there are donation buttons utilized to implement random punishments for the player so viewers can throw a sadistic wrench into the plans of whoever's livestreaming their challenge attempt.
So, let's say you're in the middle of crafting something, or you just found a shiny new item that's about to make your virtual life a heck of a lot easier. If someone pays $30 for you to drop said item, then you're going to have to toss it on the ground. The "paid disruptions" vary, but in some instances, you can pay to have a gamer drop their character's entire inventory, or keep digging until they hit bedrock in the game.
While humanity can be good sometimes, even on the internet, there are plenty of documented instances of downright malice and horror on the web enacted by individuals who are protected by a veil of anonymity. So you can only imagine how brutal some viewers are getting with the challenge.
You just know that folks are donating to derail a player at the most inconvenient moment possible.
How hard is it to complete the cscoop challenge?
A lot of that has to do with whatever powers of ruination they've afforded to their viewers and in many instances, the challenge ends up becoming a marathon. There are tons of videos online where livestreamers have posted the "highlights" from 12- or 24-hour-long gaming sessions where they attempt to complete the challenge.
Naturally, playing the game for so long and trying to defeat the Enderdragon while a bunch of folks are literally paying for you to fail is a very daunting task rife with frustrations. This is clear to see in a lot of the livestreams that've been uploaded to YouTube.
From the looks of it, it doesn't seem like anyone has ever completed the cscoop challenge, which is understandable considering the fact that there are a bunch of folks out there who will pay to see you fail.