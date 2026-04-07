Everything Fans Want to Know About The Game's Kids and Why They're Almost as Famous as Him "I don’t know how I even made it to this point in my life doing the things that I was doing. But I made it." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 7 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, aka The Game, is a rap legend with 10 albums in his portfolio. However, he isn't the member of the Taylor family who's getting all the attention lately. Instead, it's his kids who fans want to know more about.

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The Game first became a father in 2003 and is now the proud papa of four beautiful children with three different women. Although The Game isn't currently with any of his children's mothers, all kids maintain that their father is very much present in their lives. In fact, he's been supportive of the kids' individual careers, which are already taking off!

Source: Instagram / @harlemtaylorr

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Meet The Game's kids.

At 22 years old, Harlem Caron Taylor is the oldest of The Game's children. He first entered the limelight as a baby, appearing on the cover of The Game's "The Documentary" album. Now, as an adult, Harlem has graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and a minor in Sports Business. He now has a full-time job as a Marketing Coordinator.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @harlemtaylorrharlemtaylorr

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Eighteen-year-old King Justice Taylor had his time in the limelight but has seemingly taken a break from the public eye. He modeled a bit when he was young but has not pursued it further in recent years. The only widely known thing about King from the past couple of years is that he celebrated prom. Well, that is exciting!

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @lovetiffney

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Like her brother, King, California “Cali” Dream Taylor entered the world of modeling — the difference is that she dove in and stayed there. At just 15 years old, Cali is arguably the most famous of the Taylor clan, with posing for brands like Nike on her resume. According to BCK, The Game cheered his daughter on, saying, "My eyes water every time I think of how much you mean to me. … I love you, California, and again … I am so proud of you."

Source: MEGA

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The newest addition to the Taylor family, Blaze Taylor, was born in September 2024. The adorable baby is stealing the spotlight, as The Game and his family have been celebrating the little one's arrival.

Upon reflection about his life, The Game shared with People, "I don’t know how I even made it to this point in my life doing the things that I was doing. But I made it. My kids are all fine, smart, straight-A students and good. So it’ll just be interesting to parent at this age."

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There is some baby mama drama, however.

Although baby Blaze didn't do anything wrong, his arrival did spark some drama because of who his mother is. Internet personality Shaniece Hairston shares a prior connection to one of Blaze's siblings' mothers. Shaniece's mom, Evelyn Lozada, is good friends with Tiffney Cambridge, The Game's ex-fiancée and mother to his kids King and Cali.