Some People Aren't Happy With the Goth Family's Makeover in 'The Sims 4'
They're creepy and they're kooky. Mysterious and spooky. They have a brand new "looky." It's the Goth family! Inspired by the classic sitcom clan of the Addams family, the popular Sims family have just received a noticeable visual update in a brand new patch for The Sims 4. An official tweet reads: "Grab the fruitcake and welcome wagon — the new and improved Goth family is available now in every new game start in The Sims 4."
Apparently, their new looks have sparked some widespread debate among the player base. What are some thoughts people are having on the Goth family's new look in The Sims 4? Let's break it down.
The Goth family has a new look in 'The Sims 4'.
The Sims 4 is the latest entry to the popular gaming franchise in which players can manage a world of human-like Sims as they go about their lives within a neighborhood of your creation. The game lets your create your own Sims, but you can also choose from a variety of pre-set families with whom to start your game. One of them is the Goth family.
As their name suggests, the Goths consist of four gothic family members. In The Sims 4, there's husband Mortimer, wife Bella, teen daughter Cassandra, and young Alexander.
Many changes have been made to their appearances in a recent update. The family overall has a darker skin-tone and more realistic anatomical proportions. Mortimer receives the biggest change of all, with his facial structure and signature mustache having been heavily altered.
Players have not taken kindly to the new changes. One player on Twitter has complained that Alexander looks substantially different from the rest of his family in terms of genetics. Making the character older in-game reportedly makes him look even more different.
Another player prefers the original design for Bella, commenting that "she is an icon." A Reddit user theorized that the dev team doesn't bother to age up the models on their own to get an accurate picture of the children as adults.
Some players actually prefer some of the changes. A Reddit user writes that it's mostly "a major improvement." They go on to say "Cassandra looks like an actual teenager." Another user posits that players can simply find new outfits for the family that fit better with their new looks. A player on Twitter admits that he is "already in love" with Mortimer's new design. Another person even tweeted that Bella's new skin tone suits her more, complaining that "she got whitewashed for Sims 4."
As of writing, The Sims 4 has been active with new updates and content for more than eight years and counting. It's no doubt been subject to a growing amount of changes and tweaks along the way. That is to say, fundamentally changing a popular pre-set family's appearance is definitely going to attract some attention, good and bad.
The Sims 4 is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.