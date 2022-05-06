Meet the Judges of 'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off'By Tatayana Yomary
May. 6 2022, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Foodies unite! Reality television has become a food lover's dream. There are a plethora of competition shows and cooking programs that cater to various interests. And one of the latest shows that has become a fan-favorite is none other than Discovery Plus and OWN Network’s The Great Soul Food Cook-Off. The competition series is all about "celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine," per a press release.
Although The Great Soul Food Cook-Off focuses heavily on contestants from around the U.S., viewers have become obsessed with the judges. The judges not only deliver hilarious commentary, but they uplift the contestants and provide great feedback. Plus, the show makes history as the first series with an all-Black host and judges. So, it’s only right that we get to know the charismatic judges. Here’s everything that we know.
‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ has two judges.
It’s time to get acquainted with The Great Soul Food Cook-Off's judges! The two full-time judges are none other than chefs Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson.
According to Eric’s website, the talented Ghanian-American chef was a finalist on Season 16 of Bravo's Top Chef and a contestant on Season 17 of Top Chef All-Stars. The website shares that Eric cooked “in several Michelin-starred restaurants in New York after graduating with degrees in culinary arts and nutrition from Johnson & Wales.” Eric is known for using bold unique flavors that take his dishes to the next level.
As for Melba, she’s the chef and brainchild of the popular self-named New York City soul food restaurant. The NYC hot spot that has become a staple in the Harlem community and serves various famous names and tourists. Per Wollman Rink NYC, “Melba began her career at Sylvia’s Restaurant, where she launched the popular Sunday Gospel Brunch, and has received numerous accolades and awards for her entrepreneurship as well as her original family recipes.”
Aside from Eric and Melba, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off also has numerous chefs serving as guest judges that include Tanya Holland (Episode 1), Alexander Smalls (Episodes 2 and 6), BJ Dennis (Episode 3), Tiffany Derry (Episode 4), Millie Peartree (Episode 5), and Kwame Onwuachi (Episode 6), per the press release.
The show is hosted by chef Kardea Brown, whom fans may recognize from Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown.
Will there be a Season 2 of ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off'?
As expected, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off has become a hit in the culinary reality television world. Even though the show only has six episodes in its first season — which will now air on OWN Network starting May 6, 2022, after having premiered on Discovery Plus in November 2021 — fans are wondering if and when a Season 2 will be released.
Truth be told, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off has yet to receive the green light for Season 2. However, since social media users have shared their excitement about the show, it's safe to say that a new season may very well be in the cards.