Meet the Judges of 'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off'

Aside from Eric and Melba, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off also has numerous chefs serving as guest judges that include Tanya Holland (Episode 1), Alexander Smalls (Episodes 2 and 6), BJ Dennis (Episode 3), Tiffany Derry (Episode 4), Millie Peartree (Episode 5), and Kwame Onwuachi (Episode 6), per the press release.

The show is hosted by chef Kardea Brown, whom fans may recognize from Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown.