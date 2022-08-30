When Can We See Guy Pearce Lose His Mind in 'The Infernal Machine'? — Here's the Release Date

The Infernal Machine is set to release on Sept. 23, 2022.

The trailer begins with Bruce Cogburn waking from a nightmare, then cuts to a scene featuring the panicked author calling the fan who's inundating him with letters.

"Mr. DuKent, I'm calling in response to the letters I've received from you. I'm not sure how you found me, but your letters constitute harassment, so please stop sending them," Bruce says in a phone call to the stalker-like fan, who seemingly wants a response.