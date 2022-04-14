What Is the 'Magic Mike 3' Release Date? Here's What We KnowBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 14 2022, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Following a six-year hiatus, Channing Tatum is returning to the world of Magic Mike for one last time.
The 41-year-old announced the next installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, in November 2021, sharing a photo of the script's title page via Instagram. "Well, world, it looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in," Channing penned alongside the image.
The franchise is a critical and commercial success, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide and spawning a reality competition series and a well-received live stage show (Magic Mike Live).
While we prepare for the third film — which totally consists of binge-listening to the seductive tune that is Ginuwine’s "Pony" — here's everything you need to know about Magic Mike's Last Dance, including its highly-anticipated release date.
What's the release date for 'Magic Mike 3'?
Unfortunately, there is no official release date for Magic Mike's Last Dance; however, filming did commence in late March 2022, and the Lost City star was photographed on set in London on Friday, March 25.
In November 2021, Deadline reported that Magic Mike's Last Dance would skip the movie theaters and instead premiere exclusively on HBO Max. This is bound to make a few fans disappointed, but at least we can watch it in the comfort of our homes!
"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Channing said in a statement via Deadline. "The stripperverse will never be the same."
Thandiwe Newton recently dropped out of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance.'
Although Thandiwe Newton was set to star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance, she has dropped out of the upcoming project, with Salma Hayek replacing her.
On April 13, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told Variety, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters."
Following a report that claimed the Westworld actress was fired from the movie over a heated argument with Channing Tatum, a spokesperson for Thandiwe denied the claims and told Daily Mail that it's "completely inaccurate."