Netflix's 'The Motive’ Has One Horrifying Question: Where's the Boy Who Killed His Parents?

There are some truly horrifying true-crime stories circling the internet and various TV shows on streaming services everywhere. Heck, even VH1 is getting in on the action and I'm personally counting down the days until Flavor Flav is the host of his own true-crime program.

However, it's hard to argue that there is a content provider that creates more compelling original true-crime shows than Netflix, and The Motive, which is currently airing on the streaming giant, is leaving fans with a single terrifying question: Where is the boy now?