"I Married a Monster" — YouTuber Isis Morales Reveals Her Husband's Abuse

Content warning: This content contains specific references to a topic that may be considered sensitive including child sexual abuse, grooming, and sexual assault. YouTube is full of people who are eager to tell you how to live the best life. From tips on decorating and domestic chores to how to woo and keep the person of your dreams, there's a "how to" for every stage and moment in life.

Usually, these content creators display proof of their expertise in the form of living the life they promise their followers they too can live with the right motivation and tips. Such was the case for YouTuber Isis Morales, known as The New Trophy Wife. She showed followers a seemingly enviable life and offered tips on how to attract a husband who would set you up as a trophy wife, living a posh and luxurious existence. But unbeknownst to Isis, her idyllic life was about to unveil horrors.

YouTube star The New Trophy Wife details husband's horrifying abuse.

In a video, a heartbroken and shaken Isis reveals alleged abuse by her husband that she uncovered through a revelation by one of her daughters, who are 2 and 4 years old. Isis sat in front of the camera and explained, in an emotion-heavy voice, what she and her daughters had experienced at the hands of her husband. Isis, who is pregnant, had been planning some new-baby content in the coming months. However, things in her life imploded with one revelation.

She explained that she had to leave her husband, and she took a deep breath before saying she didn't know where to start. "I built this whole channel around being this man's wife," Isis began. She viewed her husband as "the bar," according to Isis, for what every woman should aspire to. "I didn't realize that the person I married was actually going to be my biggest nightmare." Although she thought he was her Prince Charming, Isis explained that she eventually saw some things she didn't like in him.

Isis said that six weeks ago, she was changing her 4-year-old daughter and noticed that she was "red and very sensitive." Her first concern was that someone may have touched her daughter inappropriately. But she was not prepared for the bomb her daughter dropped when she revealed that it was Isis's husband, her daughter's own father, who had been touching her. Later, it was revealed that both daughters had been abused by him.

Who is Isis Morales?

After her daughter's revelation, she was able to gather her daughters and sons and head to a hospital where the children were evaluated. Isis then explained that the whole situation is still surreal. And it seems to be bringing back some of her own trauma, as the YouTuber revealed that she was molested as a child. She called the scenario "her worst nightmare."

Isis said that she herself was a product of rape, abused as a child, and that she was raped multiple times by her husband in the months before leaving with her children.

Isis is known online for her popular The New Trophy Wife YouTube channel, and content geared towards finding a husband for women who want to be spoiled. Her Instagram bio, since deleted, once described her as a "relationship and hypergamy coach." Hypergamy is the practice of "marrying up," or entering into a relationship from a higher socioeconomic class than you are.

But now, her focus is on protecting her children and helping them heal. The alleged abuse means that there's a long road ahead for the entire family, but her first step is to grapple with the reality of their situation and finding ways to keep everyone safe.