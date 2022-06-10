Prime Video's 'The One That Got Away' Reunites Contestants with People from Their Pasts
While many people like to look at their past relationships through the rearview mirror, others ponder what could have been after break-ups. Enter Prime Video's newest reality series, The One That Got Away.
Like the Katy Perry song of the same name, the reality series focuses on the idea that some may have already met and/or dated their soulmate. The six contestants on the Prime Video reality series are reflecting on the "what ifs" by reuniting with their exes and by exploring their missed connections.
Ahead of the series debut, a trailer for the Prime Video original dropped, which highlights the stars, the celebrity host, and the June premiere date. Read on to find out everything you need to know about The One That Got Away.
Who is in the cast for 'The One That Got Away' on Prime Video? Plus, details on the celebrity host.
Unlike other dating programs, which focus on new relationships and connections, the six main singletons on The One That Got Away are able to go back to the past.
Throughout the series, people will enter the show through "The Portal." While some of the stars will get to reconnect with people they once seriously dated, others will get to know someone they were friendly with, or a person they once crushed on.
Whether they parted ways due to distance, life events, or bad timing, the main cast members will have a chance to reconnect with someone they already know, and to potentially find "the one."
The Prime Video series will be hosted by singer Betty Who, who (pun intended) is known for hits like "Somebody Loves You," "Just Thought You Should Know," and her cover of "I Love You Always Forever."
"What if the person you're meant to spend your future with is from your past?" Betty asks in the trailer. "One by one, people from your past will enter through 'The Portal.'"
The cast list itself includes model Allyssa Anderson, who gets an awkward kiss on the nose from a mystery person in the sneak peek clip. Nigel Sydnor, who works in real estate and in e-commerce will appear on the show, as will CT and X-Ray technician Ashley Alagrin.
Vince Xu, a personal injury attorney, and influencers/content creators Kasey Ma and Jeff Perla round out the Season 1 cast — but it remains to be seen who will come out of "The Portal" for each of them.
While we don't yet know how the stars will fare once "The Portal" opens, the trailer did feature an engagement ring.
When is the premiere date for 'The One That Got Away'?
Though the trailer only debuted on June 8, Prime Video subscribers won't have to wait long to find out if The One That Got Away contestants will find lasting love with someone they already know.
The first season is set to launch on the streamer on Friday, June 24, 2022. All 10 episodes will debut on the premiere date, so viewers can binge-watch the entire season in one sitting.