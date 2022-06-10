Prime Video's 'The One That Got Away' Reunites Contestants with People from Their Pasts

While many people like to look at their past relationships through the rearview mirror, others ponder what could have been after break-ups. Enter Prime Video's newest reality series, The One That Got Away.

Like the Katy Perry song of the same name, the reality series focuses on the idea that some may have already met and/or dated their soulmate. The six contestants on the Prime Video reality series are reflecting on the "what ifs" by reuniting with their exes and by exploring their missed connections.