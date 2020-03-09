HBO's 'The Outsider': The Shocking Post-Credit Scene Sets Up Season 2

The season finale of HBO's The Outsider (adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name) saw Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Holly (Cynthia Erivo) confront the shape-shifting beast following a brutal attack on their group, which left many dead. Unfortunately, one of the casualties was Holly's beau Andy (Derek Cecil) who was shot by a possessed Jack (Marc Menchaca). Andy was blown up after Jack shot him and then blew him up by hitting the car's gas tank.

Being able to control the demon's influence over him for a split second, Jack tells the two investigators, "It's in there... kill it," before killing himself with his own shotgun.

When the pair find Cuco, Holly is questioning the monster, but Claude (Paddy Considine) races in and fires at the beast. The cave starts to collapse around them and Ralph and Holly run. Unfortunately, Claude refused to move and his body is pinned underneath a boulder; however, he survives the ordeal.