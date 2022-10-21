Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Video's 'The Peripheral' Release Schedule

Flynne gets the chance to try out a new game simulation that sees her steal a valuable secret from futuristic London's Research Institute. However, it ends up being more than a handful as the assignment goes wrong. Things become more realistic with Flynne being tracked down by people of the future looking to gain access to the information she stole.

The intriguing storyline has already piqued the interest of many. So, what is the release schedule for The Peripheral? Here’s everything we know.