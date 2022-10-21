Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video
The Peripheral
Source: Prime Video

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Video's 'The Peripheral' Release Schedule

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Oct. 21 2022, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Sci-fi lovers, it’s your time to shine! As streaming platforms continue to do the genre justice, Prime Video has released yet another series titled The Peripheral. The series, which is an adaptation of the book of the same title by William Gibson, documents the story of two futures.

Article continues below advertisement

The year is 2032 and Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives with her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), and their dying mother in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The brother-sister duo earns extra money by playing gaming simulations to help pay their mother’s bills.

Flynne gets the chance to try out a new game simulation that sees her steal a valuable secret from futuristic London's Research Institute. However, it ends up being more than a handful as the assignment goes wrong. Things become more realistic with Flynne being tracked down by people of the future looking to gain access to the information she stole.

The intriguing storyline has already piqued the interest of many. So, what is the release schedule for The Peripheral? Here’s everything we know.

Article continues below advertisement
The Peripheral
Source: Prime Video

‘The Peripheral’ release schedule includes eight episodes.

For folks ready to get into the world of The Peripheral, you’re in luck. Episodes 1 and 2 have already premiered on Oct. 21, 2022, but it’s not too late to catch up and follow the rest of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

New episodes of The Peripheral are released weekly on Prime Video. The titles and air dates for each episode are as follows:

  • Episode 1: Pilot — Oct. 21
  • Episode 2: Empathy Bonus — Oct. 21
  • Episode 3: Haptic Drift — Oct. 28
  • Episode 4: Jackpot — Nov. 4
  • Episode 5: What About Bob? —Nov. 11
  • Episode 6: F--k You and Eat S--t: Nov. 18
  • Episode 7: The Doodad — Nov. 25
  • Episode 8: The Creation of a Thousand Forests — Dec. 2
The Peripheral
Source: Prime Video
Article continues below advertisement

However, anything can happen at anytime, so fans should stay abreast of show updates via The Peripheral's official Twitter page.

Will there be a Season 2 of ‘The Peripheral'?

While it would be great to know the future of The Peripheral, it’s hard to tell at this present moment. For starters, the series just premiered its first two episodes in mid-October.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the network along with showrunners will likely have to come to an agreement in regards to filming, writing, and more for a potential next season. Not to mention, Prime Video may want to consider how the series performs and analyze reviews before announcing another season.

The Peripheral
Source: Prime Video

That said, it’s very possible that another season will be in the works soon. Only time and audience intrigue will tell.

The Peripheral Episodes 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Prime Video's Sci-Fi Series 'The Peripheral' Is Set in a Virtual World — Here's Where it Was Filmed

A New Series by the Creators of 'Westworld' Could Have a Happy Ending (SPOILERS)

Explaining the Rings of Power Finale, Which May Confuse New LOTR Fans

Latest Prime Video News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.