What Is Erik von Markovik Doing Now? Here's an Update on 'The Pickup Artist' Star What is pickup artist Erik von Markovik doing now? After gaining a lot of success in the 2000s, here is what we know about what he's up to. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 27 2023, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

If you were hip to pop culture during the early 2000s, then you have definitely heard of Erik von Markovik, who also goes by the secretive stage name Mystery.

But, it's been years since his first introduction to the entertainment industry. Where is he now? What is he up to? Is he still in the career fans know him from? Here is everything we know.

What is Erik von Markovik doing now? The 'Pickup Artist' is still at it.

Erik is a world-renowned pickup artist, which means that he knows how to pick up women. As far as whether or not he has stayed in the "profession" after all of these years, he never left.

In fact, Erik regularly posts videos on his social media featuring advice to people who are pickup artists, or trying to learn how to become one. He currently has over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

According to his website bio, "Mystery has trained thousands of students all over the world, including a who’s who of the most respected pickup artists teaching today."

In addition to his online fame, he also hosts in-person training camps to take people's skills to the next level. The prices for these events range from a few thousand dollars to a mentorship by Erik for nearly $25,000. Needless to say, he is still very popular in his field.

Where does Erik von Markovik live?

Erik is originally from Toronto, Canada, which is where he currently resides. However, he is hoping to relocate back to the United States in the future to bring more of his pickup artwork to America.

According to Techie + Gamers, he is currently in the waiting process for a visa to be able to return and work in the U.S. Only time will tell if he will be able to move, what impact he'll make here.

As far as his personal life, the outlet also reported that he is a family man. It's unclear whether or not he is currently married, but he does have two children who stay out of the spotlight.

ICYMI: What show is Erik von Markovik known for?

If you don't recognize Erik, we can report that he was one of the main stars of the VH1 series The Pickup Artist. The series featured men who didn't have a lot of luck in relationships and relied on his expertise for help.

The popular show ran for a total of two seasons, before ending in 2008. There has been no news as to whether or not the network is considering bringing the fan-favorite series back. Maybe that's why Erik is trying to return to the U.S.? While there are a few clips of the show on YouTube, it seems as though no streaming services are currently airing the program.