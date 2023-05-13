Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Is 'The Power' Returning for Season 2 Anytime Soon? Details on the Sci-Fi Series Is the Prime Video series 'The Power' returning for Season 2? Here's everything we know about Prime Video's intriguing sci-fi series. By Katherine Stinson May 12 2023, Published 10:05 p.m. ET

A teenage girl's dream might be a misogynist's worst nightmare in the Prime Video series The Power, a show that centers on the intriguing premise of teenage girls around the world gaining the power of electrocution without any sort of discernible explanation.

With all nine episodes of The Power Season 1 now available to stream on Prime Video, fans of the sci-fi series are wondering if there will be a Season 2 of The Power arriving on the platform anytime soon. Here's everything we know about the future of the series.



Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Power'?

As of this writing, Prime Video has yet to renew The Power for Season 2. However, the streaming platform doesn't usually renew new series ahead of the first season, except for rare circumstances. So, fans of The Power shouldn't see this as the end of the story just yet.

We've got even more good news for fans of The Power — series star Toni Collette told Digital Spy that she'd absolutely be game to return. She said, "I was saying to John [Leguizamo] earlier, we were talking about this today — it's like a mountain and we're skimming the top of it. It's a big subject. So I think there are so many ways of exploring it. And you know, there are six different storylines at the moment within the show."

Is 'The Power' based on a book?

So, you've binge-watched all nine episodes of The Power Season 1 and Prime Video still hasn't updated you on The Power Season 2. What's a fan to do? Why not read the book that The Power was based on? With nearly 30K reviews on Amazon, Naomi Alderman's novel, also titled The Power, is definitely worth a summertime read while we await news on The Power Season 2.

Here's the biggest question of all — after the Season 1 finale of The Power, is there even enough plot material left to feasibly make The Power Season 2?

'The Power' definitely has enough story left to tell if there's a Season 2.

Without spoiling anything major from the dramatic events of The Power Season 1, yes, there is plenty of storytelling opportunity for The Power Season 2. Several main players of The Power Season 1 made decisions in the finale that will definitely have repercussions should The Power return for Season 2.