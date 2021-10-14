'The Sinner' Season 4 Follows Harry Ambrose to Maine — But Where Was the Show Actually Filmed?

More than a year-and-a-half after the third season wrapped with a jaw-dropping and emotional conclusion, the thriller anthology series, The Sinner , is back for Season 4. A new season means that Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is investigating yet another gruesome crime, which will likely keep viewers guessing until the eighth and final episode.

Like the three seasons before it, the latest edition of the USA drama takes place in a new location. As Harry tries to move on from the chilling events in Season 3, he heads to Maine for some solitude and healing.

Though the newest set of episodes takes place in picturesque New England, The Sinner was filmed somewhere else entirely.