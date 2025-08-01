The Cast of The 'Social Network' Sequel Is More Impressive Than the First Movie's Aaron Sorkin, the writer of the first movie, will return to write and direct the second installment. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 1 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Back when The Social Network was released, it would've been hard to imagine somebody producing a sequel to it. Facebook was already created. What other story could a director tell? Audiences are about to find out. A sequel to the successful drama directed by David Fincher is officially in development. The new movie will be focused on a wide variety of public interest narratives Facebook has been involved with over the years.

The Social Network was released by Sony in 2010. Since then, the entertainment industry has changed a lot, with new stars stealing the spotlight and the rise of streaming platforms changing the way people engage with film and television. Who has been cast in the sequel to The Social Network? Here's what we know about the stars who will be appearing in the next installment of this thrilling story.

Source: MEGA

Who is in the cast of the sequel to 'The Social Network'?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeremy Strong will play a major role in the sequel to The Social Network. However, the report isn't sure of who the acclaimed actor will be portraying. Sources state that Jeremy could be in talks to step into the shoes of a Wall Street Journal editor. The other possibility is that the performer will replace Jesse Eisenberg in the role of Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The Hollywood Reporter also discussed other actors who are in talks to join the cast of the upcoming film. Jeremy Allen White is said to be playing a former WSJ tech reporter who was crucial to the discovery of the Facebook files. Mikey Madison is in talks to portray Frances Haugen, the data engineer who went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the WSJ when she found vital information related to Facebook's secret operations.

Source: Mega

The new 'Social Network' stars come from very successful projects.

Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay for the first Social Network movie. The artist will be back for the sequel, but this time, he will be sitting in the director's chair as well. Aaron has assembled a very talented cast with performers from some of the biggest titles in the entertainment industry. Jeremy Strong's popularity grew exponentially thanks to his role as Kendall Roy in Succession.

Just like Jeremy Strong forged his path in prestige television, Jeremy Allen White stole the spotlight in The Bear. The series introduced the actor as Carmy Berzatto, a chef who returns to Chicago in order to take care of his late brother's restaurant. Jeremy has won two Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category thanks to The Bear.