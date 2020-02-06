Will There Be a Season 2 of 'The Stranger' on Netflix? Here's Why It's Possible

Harlan spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press on Feb. 5 about the possibility of a Season 2 of The Stranger — and unfortunately, things aren't looking promising.

"We don't think it's fair to have one of those shows where they don't give you all the answers, and you have to wait until Season 2 before you get it," he said. "This is a closed story. You learned all the answers by the end, and the ending is tremendously satisfying."