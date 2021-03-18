Everything We Know About 'The Unicorn' Season 3

Even though viewership has gone down, a third season of The Unicorn could mean some exciting new movement for the show. We’ve left off with Delia (Michaela Watkins) suggesting Wade talk to a therapist, but Wade decides to “live in the moment” instead. He’s also offered a new job with Trey (Rob Riggle), so the showrunners are setting up a lot of potential beginnings.

In an interview with Assignment X, writer and producer Bill Martin explained, “This is taking our time. It’s taking more than the time we have. Season 1, we’re going to get through it, and survive it, and then maybe we’ll develop something between Seasons 7 and 8.”

If the writers are planning out a seven or eight season story for The Unicorn, then there’s a giant arc we can expect to see from Wade and the other characters. Perhaps Season 3 will focus on Wade’s new outlook on life, but in a way that teaches him an even newer perspective, maybe one that will lead him in taking Delia’s advice. Or finding love with Shannon (Natalie Zea). Or both!

The Unicorn airs at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.