We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
katiekadanthevoice-1583184208961.JPG
Source: NBC

Where Is 'The Voice' Runner-Up, Katie Kadan, Now?

By

It would be a rarity to say that fans of The Voice don’t remember season 17 front-runner Katie Kadan. Katie bewildered the judges with a show-stopping rendition of “Baby, I Love You” and rightfully got herself a four-chair turn from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Even though every judge wanted her on their team, she went with soul singer, John Legend.

When it came down to the final four singers in the finale, Katie ended up getting third place in the competition, which is a travesty and we are still petitioning for a recount. The win went to Tennessee singer Jake Hoot. Once the season ended, Katie seemed to have circled the local news press circuit and then disappeared. So, where is The Voice standout now?