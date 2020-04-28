‘The Voice’ Contestant, Thunderstorm Artis, Has a Whopping Ten Siblings

NBC’s hit reality singing competition, The Voice , has introduced the world to some amazing singers. From Katy Kaden to Alison Porter to Jordan Smith and Cassadee Pope, these artists have come onto The Voice stage, impressed the judges, and made a name for themselves long after the show ended.

The 18th season of The Voice is underway and all four judges, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend couldn’t help but turn their chairs for 23-year-old, Thunderstorm Artis. Thunderstorm is a front runner this season and not only is he an amazing singer, but he has a touching personal story — including being one of eleven kids! And if you thought Thunderstorm was an interesting name, wait until you hear his siblings’ names.